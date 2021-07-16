Lancashire Police's newest horse named in memory of Jordan Banks

Officers named their latest recruit 'Banks' after 9-year-old Jordan Banks, who was killed while he was playing football at Common Edge playing fields on Tuesday, May 11.

Banks, formerly known as Fred, joined the team from a home in West Yorkshire and has already proved to be a popular member of the Mounted Branch.

He is still in training but the force said Banks has been doing brilliantly and will be allocated a police officer soon.

"Jordan had touched the hearts of many of our officers after anonymously leaving sweet treats on police cars to cheer them up at the start of the pandemic," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

"We managed to track him down and had intended to reward his kindness by inviting him into our Mounted and Dogs units for a visit, but sadly this was never able to happen.

"Instead, and to pay tribute to him, we now plan on naming our newest police horse Banks in his memory."

The name also follows Lancashire Police's tradition of naming their horses after places across the county.

Lancashire Police have named their latest recruit after Jordan Banks who tragically died after being struck by lightning in Blackpool. (Credit: Lancashire Police_

Banks has been described as kind, friendly and laid-back and apparently loves getting attention from his human colleagues.

He also likes the occasional mint as a treat, police added.

Temp Chief Supt Wendy Bower, of the Lancashire Police TacOps team, said: "We hope this lets Jordan's family know how much we appreciated his kindness last year."