Lancashire Police have shared an image of a woman they wish to speak to, as a witness, as their investigation into an incident in Poulton continues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Police were called at 12:50am on Sunday, February 16 to a report that a grey Ford Transit van had collided with two pedestrians on Breck Road.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three men: two from Great Eccleston aged 32 and 23, and one, aged 24 from Blackpool were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

They have been bailed whilst police enquiries continue.

Lancashire Police have confirmed that this is being treated as an isolated incident, and there is no wider threat to the public.

They would like to speak to the woman pictured below, solely as a witness, because they believe she may be able to assist their enquiries.

Lancashire Police would like to speak to this woman as part of an investigation into an incident in Poulton. | Lancashire Police

DI Dave Little, of West CID said: “I want to reiterate that this woman is being treated only as a witness, she is not in any trouble, but we believe she could assist our enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A young man was left with some serious injuries, and although three people were arrested, our investigation is very much ongoing.

“If you are the woman pictured, or if you know her, please reach out to us and get in touch.

“If you have information or footage, particularly of the grey transit van with a distinctive orange logo, travelling between the Bloomfields and Talbot wards area of Blackpool, the Skippool area, and Breck Road in Poulton, between 11pm on Saturday 15th and 1am on Sunday 16th, please do the responsible thing and let us know.”

You can contact us on 101 quoting log 0063 of 16th February.