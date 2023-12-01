Get Help or Get Caught is the message from Lancashire police to anyone thinking of getting behind the wheel and drug driving this Christmas.

In a bid to educate drivers about the dangers of drug driving, a multi media campaign has been launched in Lancashire across billboards, beer mats, posters, radio ads and social media to warn about the effects of drug driving and to signpost people for help through Talk to Frank.

Lancashire Constabulary, together with Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden and Lancashire’s Combatting Drugs Partnerships have launched the new campaign urging drug drivers to ‘Get Help or Get Caught’.

Lancashire County Council has committed £3,000 towards the campaign, which also urges people to contact Crimestoppers if they suspect anyone is driving impaired.

Between 21 November 2022 and the New Year, officers stopped more than 3,000 drivers at checkpoints, and found 343 unfit to be behind the wheel, through either drink or drugs.

Nationally, Ministry of Justice (MoJ) statistics show convictions for driving a motor vehicle under the influence of drink or drugs overall, increased from 41,457 in 2014 to 58,117 in 2022 – a rise of 40 per cent.

1 in 20 fatal crashes are due to drug driving in the UK. Driving under the influence of cannabis doubles the risk of a fatal or serious collision and driving under the influence of cocaine increases the risk by ten times.

Lancashire Constabulary arrested 1,309 people for drug related driving alone last year. Drug driving is a significant and growing issue and one that is close to overtaking drink driving on Lancashire’s roads.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire Andrew Snowden said he is funding the campaign to educate people about the effects of drug driving and to warn people of the dangers and consequences

Throughout December and until the New Year, officers will be out stopping drivers at checkpoints and targeting people where intelligence suggests they may be drug or drink-driving.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire Andrew Snowden said: “Those who recklessly drive under the influence of drugs, whether illicit or prescribed, taken without heading the cautions in the guidelines, put their loved ones and other road users at avoidable risk and need to be aware officers will be out across Lancashire, looking for them. The same applies to alcohol.

“I am funding this campaign to educate people about the effects of drug driving and to warn people that even if you do not look or feel impacted you still could have drugs in your system that will show up on a roadside test.”

Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson added: “To those who do follow the law, we have a request: if you know anyone who drink or drug- drives, then please tell us and we will act on it. You may save a life or prevent someone being seriously injured.

“The message is simple: say no to drink or drug-driving so everybody can stay safe this Christmas.”

Drivers risk up to six months’ imprisonment, an unlimited fine and a substantial driving ban if they are caught driving while above the legal limit. Anyone who causes a death while drink or drug driving faces up to 14 years’ imprisonment.

If you do suspect somebody is drink or drug driving, please tell police on 101 or contact us online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk. Alternatively, you can tell Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.