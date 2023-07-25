They are concerned for Michael (no surname has been provided by the force) who was last seen at his home in Sawley Avenue, St Annes at around 7.15pm.

He was last seen wearing a red fleece, a navy fire service t-shirt, dark pants and black work boots. He is described as 6ft with a stocky build and grey balding hair.

Michael is also known to have links to Manchester.

Michael was last seen at his home in Sawley Avenue, St Annes at around 7.15pm on Monday (July 24). He was wearing a red fleece, navy fire service t-shirt, dark pants and black work boots. (Photo by Lancashire Police)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “He's currently missing from home and we’re really concerned for his welfare, so are now asking the public for help.