News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Detainees in custody sometimes left naked in cells, inspectors find
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Lancashire Police search for missing St Annes man

Police are searching for a missing man who disappeared from home last night (Monday, July 24).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 25th Jul 2023, 08:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 08:07 BST

They are concerned for Michael (no surname has been provided by the force) who was last seen at his home in Sawley Avenue, St Annes at around 7.15pm.

He was last seen wearing a red fleece, a navy fire service t-shirt, dark pants and black work boots. He is described as 6ft with a stocky build and grey balding hair.

Michael is also known to have links to Manchester.

Michael was last seen at his home in Sawley Avenue, St Annes at around 7.15pm on Monday (July 24). He was wearing a red fleece, navy fire service t-shirt, dark pants and black work boots. (Photo by Lancashire Police)Michael was last seen at his home in Sawley Avenue, St Annes at around 7.15pm on Monday (July 24). He was wearing a red fleece, navy fire service t-shirt, dark pants and black work boots. (Photo by Lancashire Police)
Michael was last seen at his home in Sawley Avenue, St Annes at around 7.15pm on Monday (July 24). He was wearing a red fleece, navy fire service t-shirt, dark pants and black work boots. (Photo by Lancashire Police)
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “He's currently missing from home and we’re really concerned for his welfare, so are now asking the public for help.

"If you have any information that could help us find Michael, please contact us on 101 or 999 for immediate sightings quoting LC-20230725-0060.”

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceSt AnnesManchester