Lancashire Police search for missing Blackpool woman Chloe Judge

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 25th Nov 2024, 11:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for a missing 21-year-old woman who remains missing in Blackpool.

Officers are searching for Chloe Judge who was was last seen in Jeffrey Square in the resort at around 12pm on Friday(November 22).

She was last heard from at around around 3.25am on Sunday (November 24), added police who have shared a public appeal as fears grow for her welfare.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Chloe Judge, 21, was last seen on Jeffrey Square in Blackpool at around 12pm on Friday, November 22Chloe Judge, 21, was last seen on Jeffrey Square in Blackpool at around 12pm on Friday, November 22
Chloe Judge, 21, was last seen on Jeffrey Square in Blackpool at around 12pm on Friday, November 22 | Lancashire Police

Keep up-to-date with breaking Blackpool news with our free Gazette newsletter

A police spokesperson said: “This is Chloe Judge, she’s missing and we are really concerned about her, so are asking for your help.

“Since Chloe was reported missing on Sunday morning, enquiries have been ongoing offline, but we are now asking for your help.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Chloe was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, blue joggers and black trainers.

“She is 5ft 4in, and has shoulder-length, mousey-coloured hair and blue eyes. She has links to Blackpool.

“If you see Chloe, call 999. If you have information to assist our enquiries, call 101 quoting log 0180 of November 24.”

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceLancashireBlackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice