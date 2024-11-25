Police are becoming increasingly concerned for a missing 21-year-old woman who remains missing in Blackpool.

Officers are searching for Chloe Judge who was was last seen in Jeffrey Square in the resort at around 12pm on Friday(November 22).

She was last heard from at around around 3.25am on Sunday (November 24), added police who have shared a public appeal as fears grow for her welfare.

Chloe Judge, 21, was last seen on Jeffrey Square in Blackpool at around 12pm on Friday, November 22 | Lancashire Police

A police spokesperson said: “This is Chloe Judge, she’s missing and we are really concerned about her, so are asking for your help.

“Since Chloe was reported missing on Sunday morning, enquiries have been ongoing offline, but we are now asking for your help.

“Chloe was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, blue joggers and black trainers.

“She is 5ft 4in, and has shoulder-length, mousey-coloured hair and blue eyes. She has links to Blackpool.

“If you see Chloe, call 999. If you have information to assist our enquiries, call 101 quoting log 0180 of November 24.”