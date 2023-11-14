Lancashire Police say 578 people arrested for criminal damage since launch of Operation Centurion
Lancashire Police have hailed the success of a county-wide operation which saw more than 500 arrests in just three months.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The police say 578 people were arrested for criminal damage since launch of Operation Centurion between July and the end of October this year.
Police said in a statement: “Criminal damage is a blight on our communities.
"Since the launch of Op Centurion in July, by Commissioner Andrew Snowden and Lancashire Police, until the end of October, officers have arrested 578 people for criminal damage across Lancashire.”
The figures did not include court prosecutions.
To report ASB in your area visit https://orlo.uk/jJDWH