Since 2020, Lancashire Police have received a total of 10 reports from people who claim to have witnessed strange activity in our skies, but sometimes these calls are not what they may seem.

From ‘bright lights’ in the sky and ‘aliens living next door’ to a startling report of a craft crashing in Blackburn, the police logs have tales to tell and some are out of this world.

We asked Lancashire Police to crack open their ‘x-files’ and this is what they revealed

Gail Jacques caught this mysterious object flying over Preston Prison at 1.30am on Thursday, February 20. (Photo by Gail Jacques)

2020

In 2020, the force received four reports – two in Blackburn, one in Burnley and one in Blackpool, with one person arrested following an investigation.

1. Blackburn – person reporting ‘aliens in the sky’ – no further action taken.

2. Blackburn – person having paranoid delusions and seeing aliens – one person arrested.

Mark Smith reportedly captured this UFO in the sky above Preston

3. Blackpool – report of ‘bright light’ in the sky – no further action taken.

4. Burnley – report of lights in the sky – no further action taken

2021

5. Preston – person suffering hallucinations and believing it was UFOs – no further action taken.

Back in 2018 a warehouse worker from Barnoldswick snapped these images which he believed to be 'compelling evidence' for the existence of extraterrestrials. Craig Megson, a life-long UFO enthusiast, came forward with footage that he believes shows a fleet of alien spacecraft flying over Fishergate Shopping Centre in Preston. You can read more here: http://bit.ly/3taM7Ru

6. Blackpool – person reported UFO sighting then hung up – no further action taken.

7. Morecambe – report of UFOs in the sky – no further action taken.

2022

8. Chorley – person having hallucinations and seeing aliens – no further action taken.

In 2020 ,a brightly coloured UFO was spotted by a 31-year-old PHD student rom UCLan in Preston, as well as a 35-year-old man in Wigan at roughly the same time on a Sunday evening in January. The object was believed to be hovering about 100 metres above ground when spotted over Avenham Park in Preston. You can read both accounts herehttp://bit.ly/3etfsCP and herehttp://bit.ly/3rBQlRO

9. Preston – report of alien living next door – no further action taken.

10. Blackburn – report of a UFO that has crashed then person hung up – no further action taken.

How do Lancashire Police respond to reports of UFOs?

A police spokesman said: “With any call received into the police force control room the operator assesses each and identifies any risk/threat/harm and the operator provides the appropriate response to this, which may include deploying an officer.

“Sometimes these calls are not what they may seem so a call reporting a potential UFO could be a suspicious light or suspicious movement that could mean any number of things and we would assess and deploy officers if required, or give suitable advice or there could be a concern for the caller’s welfare.”

Lancashire – UFO hot spot?

This unidentified object was spotted by multiple witnesses who observed it flying over Leyland towards Preston on Sunday, June 4, 2023

We're not at all surprised that our cosmic neighbours favour our fair county for a bit of interstellar sightseeing. In fact, we have reported on a number of Lancastrians over the years who believe they have witnessed otherworldly phenomenon in the night sky.