Lancashire police officers thank 'compassionate and thoughtful' Jordan for special gifts during lockdown

Jordan, a Stanley Primary School pupil, left gifts of sweets and chocolates on police cars during the Covid-19 lockdown to cheer up local officers on the beat.

A Lancashire police spokesman said: "Yesterday we told you about the sad news of Jordan Banks from Blackpool. Today we would like to pay tribute to the compassionate and thoughtful little boy he was.

"Back in January when the country was in lockdown, Jordan was secretly leaving sweets and chocolates on police cars in Blackpool to cheer up our police officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police thanked Jordan for his gifts of sweets and chocolates during lockdown

"We are eternally grateful to him for the care he showed us during challenging times throughout the Coronavirus pandemic.

"Jordan’s actions touched the hearts of our officers and we will always remember his kindness."

Jordan also raised more than £2,300 for Counselling in the Community, a Blackpool mental health charity, by running 30 miles in memory of his uncle, Reece Begg, who died in 2018.

Jordan was seriously injured when he was struck by lightning while playing football on Common Edge playing fields at the end of School Road, South Shore, around 5.05pm on Tuesday, May 11. He was taken to hospital, where he died a short time later.