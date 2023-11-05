News you can trust since 1873
Lancashire Police increasingly ‘concerned’ for missing Lancaster man not seen for two days

Lancashire Police are growing increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of a Lancashire man.
By Jack Marshall
Published 5th Nov 2023, 17:33 GMT
Updated 5th Nov 2023, 17:33 GMT
Authorities launched an appeal for information regarding the whereabouts of a man known as Rafal on November 3 after the man in question was reported missing from his home. Since then, no information has arisen leading to his being located and he is still missing.

Police now say they are ‘concerned for his welfare’ and are once again asking the public for help finding him.

Rafal was last seen at Mainway, Lancaster. He was wearing a black jumper with white 'warning explicit content' on the chest, grey jacket with a yellow pocket on the chest and right waist, grey/black tracksuit bottoms, and possibly another plain grey jacket.

Police are appealing for help finding RafalPolice are appealing for help finding Rafal
He is described as a large male with a stocky build. He has a freshly shaved head with a scar on the back of his head and a wound on his head also.

If you have any information that could help find Rafal, please contact the police on 101 quoting LC-20231103-0773. For any immediate sightings please call 999.