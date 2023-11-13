Lancashire Police "concerned" for missing teenagers who they suspect may be in Blackpool
17-year-old Angel O’Brien and Casey Ashcroft, also 17, are missing from home, and police believe they may be together in the Blackpool area.
Angel, who also uses the surname Coulton was last seen on November 11 at 4:30pm and Casey was last seen on Friday, November 10 at 4:25pm on Denmark Street in Lancaster.
Angel is described as being 5ft 3in tall, of a slim build with long straight dark brown hair and brown eyes.
When she was last seen, Angel was believed to be wearing a white coat, black leggings and white trainers.
Casey is described as being 5ft 11in tall, of a slim build with short brown hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing black trousers with a black t-shirt. He was wearing a black waterproof and carrying a black bag.
Angel has links to Carlisle and Lancaster, and Casey has links to Cumbria, Lancaster, Morecambe and Blackpool.
For immediate Sightings, contact 999, and if you have any information, phone 101.