Lancashire Police close major road in Blackpool following roundabout collision

Police in Blackpool have closed one lane on Progress Way following the incident.
By Jack Marshall
Published 1st Jul 2023, 14:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jul 2023, 14:21 BST

Earlier this afternoon, Blackpool Police had officers are on scene and were forced to close a single lane following a road traffic collision on Progress Way at the roundabout with Yeadon Way. They have advised people to plan their routes accordingly if travelling through the area.

The roundabout on Progress Way in BlackpoolThe roundabout on Progress Way in Blackpool
