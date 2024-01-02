Lancashire Police Chief Constable Chris Rowley set to retire after more than 31 years

The Chief Constable of Lancashire Police Chris Rowley has announced he is to retire in March after 31 years in policing.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mr Rowley, 54, joined Lancashire Police in April 2021 on promotion from Humberside Police, having spent all of his previous career in West Yorkshire.

As well as serving as Lancashire's Chief Constable, he is also the national lead for police wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on his announcement, Chief Constable Rowley said: "Becoming the Chief Constable of Lancashire was the pinnacle of my career and an absolute honour.

"Throughout my career I have had the opportunity to work with outstanding police officers, police staff, partners and communities.

"The decision to retire has been difficult, but I feel now is the right time to hand the force over to the next person who will no doubt work tirelessly with the Police and Crime Commissioner to continue to reduce crime and make Lancashire a safe place to live, work and visit."

The Chief Constable of Lancashire Police Chris Rowley has announced he is to retire in March

Through his leadership, crime levels across Lancashire have fallen and in addition 612 new police officers have been recruited over the past three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden said: "I would like to thank Chris Rowley for everything he has achieved and delivered as Chief Constable of Lancashire Constabulary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has driven forward the fighting crime plan I launched in 2021, with determination, vigour and professionalism.

"Through his focus on fighting crime and protecting people, improving the service the public receive, working across the criminal justice sector to improve prosecution rates and ensuring local community policing is rebuilt and more visible – crime has significantly fallen in our county and Lancashire is a safer place thanks to Chris' leadership."

Mr Snowden added recruitment for a new chief constable would begin on Friday, January 5.

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden said recruitment for a new chief constable would begin on January 5

Applications close at midday on Thursday, February 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy Chief Constable Sacha Hatchett will exercise all the functions of the Chief Constable until a successor is appointed.

A new Chief Constable is expected to take up the post in summer 2024 for a fixed term post lasting five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I will be seeking to appoint a new Chief Constable who knows how to harness, prioritise and build on these foundations to deliver on the priorities set out in my Fighting Crime Plan," Mr Snowden said.