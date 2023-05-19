News you can trust since 1873
Lancashire Police are concerned about the welfare of a missing 22-year-old man from Blackpool

Police say they are “really concerned” for the welfare of a missing Blackpool man, and are appealing for the public’s help to find him.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 19th May 2023, 17:46 BST- 1 min read

Adam Ashton, 22, is missing from Blackpool, and was last seen on Broughton Avenue.

He was last seen wearing a black beanie hat, black work pants, a backpack and black work boots with a thin blue puffer jacket.

Adam is 6’2” with dark hair and a goatee beard.

Have you seen missing Adam Ashton?
For immediate sightings, call 999. To offer information, call 101 quoting log 0389 of May 19.

