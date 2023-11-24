A police search is under way in Blackpool for a missing schoolgirl who disappeared from Stanley Park.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire Police said Tegan was last seen in the park on Wednesday (November 22), but no time was given.

She was last seen wearing a black coat zipped up and was known to have a grey sports Ellesse jacket underneath. She also wore black leggings and white Jordan trainers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She is described as 4ft 11ins and is described as having a slim build and long auburn hair tied in a ponytail.

Tegan was last seen in Stanley Park, Blackpool on Wednesday, November 22

Tegan is also known to have links to Manchester.

In a police appeal this morning, the force said: “This is Tegan. She's currently missing from home and we're really concerned for her welfare, so are now asking the public for help.