Lancashire Police appeal for missing Blackpool schoolgirl last seen in Stanley Park
Lancashire Police said Tegan was last seen in the park on Wednesday (November 22), but no time was given.
She was last seen wearing a black coat zipped up and was known to have a grey sports Ellesse jacket underneath. She also wore black leggings and white Jordan trainers.
She is described as 4ft 11ins and is described as having a slim build and long auburn hair tied in a ponytail.
Tegan is also known to have links to Manchester.
In a police appeal this morning, the force said: “This is Tegan. She's currently missing from home and we're really concerned for her welfare, so are now asking the public for help.
"If you have any information that could help us find Tegan, please contact 101 and quote log number 1306 of the 22/11/23.”