The huge road safety event will show people what really goes on during a large-scale road traffic collision.

Crews from Blackpool Police, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, and the North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust will attend the life-like reenactment, on the Tower Festival Headland.

Paul Regan, Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant, said: “RTCs involve a lot of partnership working – a lot more than people may initially think.

A live road safety demo will take place on Blackpool Promenade on Sunday 06 August.

“The Alive to Drive event allows people to get a rare insight into the level of detail and teamwork that goes on between emergency services at the scene of a collision.”

There’ll also be a chance to speak with officers and emergency workers between 11am and 12noon – before the demo begins.

The event finishes at 3pm.