Lancashire Police and other emergency services to take part in a live car crash demonstration called Alive To Drive on Blackpool Promenade
The huge road safety event will show people what really goes on during a large-scale road traffic collision.
Crews from Blackpool Police, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, and the North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust will attend the life-like reenactment, on the Tower Festival Headland.
Paul Regan, Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant, said: “RTCs involve a lot of partnership working – a lot more than people may initially think.
“The Alive to Drive event allows people to get a rare insight into the level of detail and teamwork that goes on between emergency services at the scene of a collision.”
There’ll also be a chance to speak with officers and emergency workers between 11am and 12noon – before the demo begins.
The event finishes at 3pm.
Clare Burscough, Road Safety Coordinator for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The Alive to Drive event is a great opportunity for the public to meet their local emergency services and learn about all aspects of road safety. We are delighted to have the support from so many partners for the event.”