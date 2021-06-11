Lancashire pathology professor among Queen's Birthday Honours recipients

Anthony Rowbottom, who lives in Lytham, is a consultant immunologist at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals, based at the Royal Preston Hospital, and clinical director for pathology for Lancashire and South Cumbria Pathology Network.

He was also appointed chairman of clinical immunology at the University of Central Lancashire in 2018 and has made a significant contribution to healthcare science as the clinical lead for the Scientist Training Programme (STP) MSc program, author of the STP immunology curriculum, member of the Chief Scientific Officer leadership, improvement and advice group, member of the Royal College of Pathologists specialist advisory committees in immunology and clinical science and as an examiner and supervisor.

He has contributed to National Institute for Health and Care Excellence guidelines and is recognised as a national expert in diagnostic immunology.

Professor Anthony Rowbottom has been awarded the MBE

His work on detection of residual disease has improved patient outcomes following allogeneic bone marrow transplantations and he has raised more than £2m in research grants and currently sits on the UK National External Quality Assessment Services Immunology steering committee.

He sits on the NW Genomics Strategy Board. He has led the delivery of Covid-19 swab and serology testing across the North 3 network and is the principal investigator for Excovir, a multi-centre study investigating the impact of Covid-19 on cellular immunity.

“It’s a great honour to be awarded the MBE,” said Prof Rowbottom, who is originally from London and came to work in Lancashire in 2007.

“The pandemic has been a challenging time like no other it’s also a tribute to the hundreds of dedicated staff across the region.

Andy Pratt (right) is congratulated on his MBE award by Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden

“How the human body has coped with Covid has been a great tribute to the immune system generally and research carried out into that during this unprecedented period will help with treatment of other medical issues in the future.”

Meanwhile, Andrew Snowden, Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, has congratulated his future deputy Andy Pratt, who has been recognised with an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.

Mr Pratt was recognised for his charitable and community work, particularly during the last 16 months throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. He will take up office as deputy PCC in the summer, following a confirmation hearing at the Police and Crime Panel.

Mr Snowden said: "I am absolutely delighted that Andy has been recognised for the vital work he has done to support communities in Lancashire, particularly during the last year in what has been extremely challenging circumstances for all of us.

"This award is well deserved and a great example of why Andy was my first-choice to join me as deputy and support me over the coming years as we set out our plans to focus on cracking down on criminals, supporting victims, recruiting more police officers and ensuring that all areas of Lancashire have access to the police when they need them."

Mr Pratt said: "It is a real honour to be awarded and MBE and to be recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours List. This award recognises the important role of volunteers during what has been a really challenging time and I am proud to be one of them."

