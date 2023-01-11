The national closing date for primary applications is Sunday, 15 January 2023.

All applications received up to the closing date are given equal priority, but if parents miss the deadline, a late application may reduce their chance of getting their preference of school.

The majority of applications are now submitted online, with 98 per cent of the applications made for primary and secondary school places for the 2021-22 academic year made in this way.

County Councillor Jayne Rear, cabinet member for education and skills, said: "Having a child already at a school does not mean siblings will automatically get a place. Everyone needs to apply.”

Primary school offers will be issued to parents on April 17 and secondary school offers announced on March 1.

