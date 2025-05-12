A television news presenter from Lancashire has spoken of his pride after he and his team won a record breaking BAFTA last night.

The 2025 BAFTA Television Awards with P+O Cruises took place on Sunday night and saw some of the small screen’s most famous stars head to London's Royal Festival Hall for a night of glamourous celebrations.

Included in the list of winners on the night was Preston born news presenter Richard Frediani, editor of the BBC Breakfast team which won the News coverage BAFTA for their Post Office Special programme.

The BBC Breakfast team saw off competition from Channel 4 News with the other two nominees being the channel’s programmes ‘Inside Sednaya – The Fall Of Assad’ and ‘Undercover Inside Reform's Campaign’.

Accepting the speech on behalf of the BBC Breakfast team, former Red Rose Radio reporter Robert said: “This award is for those nine brave postmasters, sub-postmastres, who sat on our sofa. To John Skinner, to Tim Brentnall, to Maria Lockwood, to Scott Darlington, to Tom Hedges, to Alison Hall, to Sally Stringer, to Mohammed Rasul and to Varshal Patel, who’s there for his father Vipin. They were nine of the people who bravely told their stories and they were justa faraction of the hundreds who have been let down in this terrible scandal and we will continue to tell your stories until you get justice.

L to R: Gareth Knowles, Kelly Crawford, Richard Frediani, Liam Blyth and Caroline Turner pose with the News Coverage Award for 'BBC Breakfast: Post Office Special' at the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards 2025. | Getty Images

“And thank you, BAFTA, for recognising the improtance of breakfast TV. Breakfast TV in the UK has been around for more than 40 years and it has never won this award. It plays an important role and this team- Sarah, Caroline, John, Liam, Jonathan, Kelly and Gareth- are just a small fraction of the people who toil through the night, every night, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Thank you BAFTA. This is for everybody who has ever worked on breakfast TV.”

Richard then shared the video of his acceptance speech to his own X feed, telling his 17,000 followers: “Proud to tell the stories of the fight for justice in the Post Office scandal.

“Proud to work with so many brilliant people on #BBCBreakfast

“A speech for the team [heart emoji]”

In the replies to this tweet, David Fishwick of Bank of Dave fame wrote: “Congratulations Richard, to you and all your team @BBCBreakfast”

Elsewhere on the night, our other Lancashire nominees were unfortunately not crowned the winners in their respective categories.

Sky comedy Brassic, created by, starring and based off the life of Chorley born star Joe Gilgun, was up for the Scripted comedy award but lost out to the BBC Two show Alma’s Not Normal.

The victorious Alma’s Not Normal did have some Lancashire links however with one epiesode having been filmed in Blackpool.

The show also starred Blackpool born actor Craig Parkinson as Alma’s father, Blackburn born and Chorley raised Steve Pemberton as Uncle Dickie, Accrington actress Julie Hesmondhalgh as Aunty Ange and Chorley based Dave Spikey as the drama teacher Ian.

Preston born star Freddie Flintoff then saw Channel 4’s To Catch A Copper win the BAFTA for Factual series instead of his BBC Obe progamme Freddie Flintoff's Field Of Dreams On Tour.