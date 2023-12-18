Lancashire has been named in the top 23 best places to visit for that Christmassy feel.

Brits have revealed their favourite Christmas experiences in the UK and taking in Blackpool’s Illuminations is one of them.

Fearne Cotton, ambassador for Samsung, which commissioned the research to launch the Galaxy S23 FE, said: “There is so much beauty to be discovered in the UK over the festive season.

“But as joyful as this time of year can be, it’s also overwhelming. Particularly when it comes to planning days out. So, I’m pleased to be spotlighting some of the nation’s best places to visit this Christmas."

The top 23 experiences according to Brits are as follows:

1. Christmas lights on Carnaby Street, Regent Street and Oxford Street, London.2. Winter Wonderland at Hyde Park, London.3. Visiting festive storefronts in London, including Selfridges, Harrods & Liberty.4. Covent Garden Christmas lights, London.5. Christmas market in Edinburgh.6. Blackpool Illuminations.7. Christmas markets in Manchester.8. Festive entertainment at Trafalgar Square, London.9. Carol services at St Paul's Cathedral, London.10. Christmas concerts at York Minster.11. Christmas displays at Chatsworth House, Derbyshire.12. Christmas market at Winchester Cathedral.13. Ice Skating at Somerset House, London.14. Illumine Light Up Festival in Yorkshire.15. Exploring Haworth Village, West Yorkshire.16. Leeds Christmas Market, Leeds.17. Ice Skating at Glide, Battersea Power Station in London.18. Meet Santa’s Reindeer in Richmond Park, Surrey.19. Winter walk through Tramway Trail, Cornwall.20. Cardiff Christmas Food Market, Cardiff.21. Rochester Dickensian Christmas Festival.22. The Worcester Victorian Christmas Fayre, Worcester.23. Gloucester Cathedral’s Christmas Experience at Night, Gloucester.

Take a look at some of the pictures that showcase why Blackpool Illuminations ranked sixth on the list.

