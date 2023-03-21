Now her determined mum, who is orginally from Kirkham, is trying to raise funds for treatment which she says could radically improve the quality of her daughter’s life – but is not available through the NHS.

Jordan Jones, 25, of Freckleton, had been a fit and healthy young woman with a promising career in the police ahead of her.

One of the top police cadets in the county, Jordan was also the first female High Sheriff Cadet in Lancashire and was excelling in a policing and criminology at university.

Jordan Jones with parents Lee Jones and Sarah Copestake

But in May 2021 a spell of blurred vision and a visit to the opticians led to a devastating diagnosis – Jordan had a brain tumour which was inoperable.

The tumour has now taken most of her sight, with only has 20 per cent vision in one eye and no vision in the other.

She needs a wheelchair as walking tires her out and gets her out of breath, as the tumour triggered a series of other health setbacks – a stoke, a series of seizures and then the discovery that Jordan also has epilepsy.

Although there is no cure, Jordan’s mum Sarah Copestake says a medicine called Avastin would be able to reduce the swelling in her daughter’s brain without some of the side effects of the steroids she is currently on.

Talented police cadet Jordan Jones is struggling with the devastating effects of a brain tumour

But by a twist of bad luck, it is usually used to treat colon cancer and is not licensed to treat brain tumours.

Community nurse Sarah, 47, who now lives in Ashton, Preston, says the treatment is not available at Royal Preston Hospital – so she is fundraising to be able to pay for it privately.

Sarah said: “I will do anything I can to improve the quality of Jordan’s life.

"I am a working community nurse and see the effects of brain tumours in my job. It breaks my heart to see my daughter go through all this. However she never complains and always continues to smile.”

Jordan Jones was one of Lancashire's top police cadets

Sarah, a mum-of-four, has set up a GoFundM page and a target of £5,000 and in just two weeks has raised toughly half that amount.

Jordan’s family – mum Sarah, dad Lee Jones and her sisters Georgina, Jade and Jessica, are rallying round and have been heartened by the support they have received from friends and in Sarah’s home town of Kirkham.

Sarah added: ​

"It’s heartbreaking – she said she’s had to kiss goodbye to her police career – but she has been so brave.”

