A man from Lancashire has miraculously survived after his parachute failed to deploy in a skydiving nightmare near Las Vegas - sending him plunging 11,000ft to the desert below.

Mitchell Deakin, 24, was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after plummeting to the ground in Nevada’s Mojave Desert at around noon on September 17.

His survival has been described as a ‘miracle’, but Mitch suffered horror injuries including a fractured pelvis, broken ribs, perforated lung and damaged kidney.

Mitchell Deakin miraculously survived after his parachute failed while skydiving in the Nevada desert outside Las Vegas on September 17 | Submitted

Mitch was in the States with his mates for a ‘dream holiday’ and had driven into the desert outside Las Vegas for the ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ skydiving experience.

Seconds after leaping out of the plane strapped to a trained instructor, Mitch was facing certain death as their parachutes (including a back-up parachute) failed to properly deploy. The pair plunged 11,000 feet before their bodies crunched to the dusty desert floor.

The local Fox News station in Las Vegas reports the FAA (Federal Aviation Authority) is investigating why the main and reserve parachutes failed to fully deploy.

Mitch now faces a long road to recovery. He is still in hospital in Nevada, with mum Janine and dad Colin at his bedside | Family

Brave Mitch - who turns 25 tomorrow (September 30) - has undergone surgery with American doctors fitting metal plates into his shattered pelvis to stop it from “collapsing in on itself”. Liquid is also being drained from his lung and he is unable to stand or walk.

The 54-year-old instructor, Jiron Arcos Ponce, was airlifted to hospital alongside Mitch and remains in a critical condition at Las Vegas’s University Medical Center.

His medical bills are said to be running into the ‘hundreds of thousands’...and growing daily. Doctors say they expect Mitchell to remain in hospital for another two weeks ‘at least’ before he can be given the all clear to fly home to the UK.

Mitch (left) was in the States with his mates for a ‘dream holiday’ and had driven into the desert outside Las Vegas for the ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ skydiving experience | Family

Mitch now faces a long road to recovery. He is still in hospital in Nevada, with mum Janine and dad Colin at his bedside, while his family and friends back home in Lancashire are rallying together to support him.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover the eye-watering medical bills, as well as help with transportation and accommodation for his frantic parents. So far, more than £16,000 has been raised and every extra penny will help with the exorbitant costs of private hospital treatment in the United States.

Mitch’s friends back home on the Fylde coast have also come together to help support his recovery, and a fundraiser night is being held at The Links pub in Heeley Road, St Annes at 7pm on Friday, October 3.

His friends at The Links pub, where Mitch regularly plays pool, said: “He is loved and adored by all of us and of course everybody that has the pleasure of knowing him and we would like (in his absence), to celebrate his birthday, but more importantly, him surviving something that you just don’t walk away from…and in doing so, raise some money to help with the crippling medical bills and his rehabilitation on his return to the UK.

“We are looking for donations in the form of raffle prizes. We have a DJ. We have karaoke and we would like to invite everybody that knows Mitchell and those that don’t to join us at the Links Pub this coming Friday.

“If anybody can help us raise money with donations for prizes, it would be greatly appreciated.”