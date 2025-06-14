Lancashire journalist Nicola Jaques "honoured" after receiving an MBE for her services to tackle gambling harm
Nicola, from Preston, has been awarded the honour in recognition of her work to tackle gambling harm through her contribution and role on the Gamble Aware Council.
She said: “I am deeply honoured to receive the MBE on behalf of Gamble Aware’s Lived Experience Council.
“This award is a powerful acknowledgement of the vital role lived experience and the wider gambling harms sector plays in driving meaningful change to tackle gambling harm.
“This recognition is a shared one, belonging to every member of Gamble Aware’s Lived Experience Council, all voices of the lived experience community and other organisations taking a meaningful approach to ensure experts by experience are at the heart of the prevention and reduction of gambling harm.
“I want to pay a special tribute to Neil Platt and the team at Beacon Counselling Trust, for their leadership and unwavering commitment to a whole-family approach to addressing gambling harms.
“Their work, alongside others within the Gamble Aware commissioned National Gambling Support Network to adopt a forward thinking, inclusive and compassionate approach to tackling gambling harms plays a significant role in addressing this serious public health issue.”
Nicola has dedicated her time to support others after the devastating impact gambling had on her own family.
She added: “As the gambling harms sector moves through a period of change and transformation, I am looking forward to continuing to champion the voice of the lived experience community to work towards a society free from gambling harm with purpose, hope and unity.”