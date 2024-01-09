Glen Bailey, 42, who works as an industrial firefighter with Mitie Emergency Response Service and an on-call firefighter with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service at Darwen Fire Station, needed to lift more than 580,220kg, between 10am on Sunday and the same time on Monday, to beat the current record.Although he completed the full 24 hours, he fell short of the previous record, lifting 478,139.6kg.He said he decided to take on the challenge to raise money and awareness for The Fire Fighters Charity.“(It does) great work helping to support firefighters both past and present as well as their families by providing a broad range of health and wellbeing services.“I know people that have had support, particularly in my industrial role.