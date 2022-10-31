The service signed the Armed Forces Covenant last Friday (October 28) and was accredited with the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme’s Bronze Award.

Firefighters, local veterans and members of the North West Reserve Forces and Cadets Association (NW RFCA) gathered at Blackpool Fire Station for the event, which signified the fire service’s commitment to being armed forces-friendly.

Steve Healey, Deputy Chief Fire officer, said: “It is a pleasure to officially show our support for both colleagues and local residents who have or continue to serve in the armed forces.

Major Stephen Tickle is photographed with Deputy Chief Fire Officer Steve Healey at the event.

“We have veterans in our service as well as several reservists, so I know very well the attributes and skills they bring to organisations and communities with their military experience.

“We are committed to supporting the employment of veterans through our recruitment processes, and hope that receiving Bronze Award accreditation will prompt more people leaving the armed forces to consider a career with us.

“Firefighters live and work in the heart of communities and routinely support local veterans with making their homes safer, reducing their risk of experiencing a fire and of course taking part in remembrance events.

“I am extremely proud on behalf of Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service to pledge our commitment to the principles set out in the Armed Forces Covenant.”

Gary Oakford, Regional Employer Engagement Director representing Defence Relationship Management at NW RFCA, said: “The Armed Forces Covenant is a public declaration of active support for those that serve or who have served. I am delighted to support the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service Armed Forces Covenant pledges.

“Organisations signing the Covenant and joining the Employer Recognition Scheme recognise the value of supporting the armed forces, not just from a commercial or community perspective, but also because they see the valuable contribution of veterans, reservists and cadets to their organisation.

“On behalf of the armed forces and the Ministry of Defence, I would like to thank Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service for their partnership and look forward to continuing to support them.”

