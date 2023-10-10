Kelly Marsh’s husband Derek, 41, is currently recovering from emergency surgery in a hospital in Turkey after she claims he was set upon by six local men over a failed card payment.

A row over a card payment in a Turkish bar led to a tourist being hospitalised and needing emergency surgery.

Kelly Marsh’s husband Derek, 41, is currently recovering from emergency surgery in a hospital in Turkey after she claims he was set upon by six local men over a failed card payment.

Their 19-old-daughter who is 25 weeks pregnant has also been admitted into hospital back home with sepsis and pneumonia.

The family have no idea when they will be able to travel home as Derek is currently unfit to do so and they are awaiting the consulate coming to help so that their insurance will cover them.

Discussing the frightening ordeal Kelly said: “We were attacked by the bar staff in Turkey last week because a member of our party’s card was denied. The bar’s machine was broken and we paid on a different card. We were then jumped by six Turkish me. This all happened at the Manchester bar in Marmaris.

“The men were bullying us saying the card was declined, verbally abusing us including racial slurs that I’m an English hussy because my drink was accidentally tipped on him.

"Due to complications Derek is not going to get a fit to fly and our only option is a medical helicopter which is £30,000.

Derek is currently in a hospital in Turkey recovering from emergency surgery

"The TUI rep and hospital have said this happens a lot and have told us to press charges but the likelihood of something being done is slim. Tourists need warning as this is happening daily. Do not travel to Marmaris is my absolute best advice.

“My daughter should hopefully be allowed home today as she’s been having steroids for the baby’s lungs and will be on bed rest, but we have no idea when we will be home now."

Posting on their social media in response to the assault, a spokesman for the Manchester Bar Marmaris said the matter was now in police hands.

He said: “We would like to take this opportunity to give our response to the accusations made against Manchester Bar that have been uploaded on TikTok and Facebook groups. We would like to take this time to establish the truth regarding yesterdays “said” assault.

“To begin we must note that unfortunately we cannot upload the CCTV footage due to the police’s request. This matter is now in their hands.

"This whole issue arose when it was time for the customers in question to pay their bill. The customers in question had trouble paying their bill not through any fault of the bars card machine(s) but due to numerous bank cards being declined as well as them entering incorrect PIN numbers.

“Aside from this the bill did eventually get paid which can be seen by the receipt that the customers have posted online. At no point was there any debate that the bill was not paid. We are fully satisfied that the bill was paid in full as the receipt they were given clearly states.

“The same member of staff, then proceeds to say goodbye to the customers and fist pumps all 3 men. In return as they are leaving one of the men sticks the finger up in the staff members face, they are swearing and verbal assaulting this member of staff for no fault of his own.

"This was then followed by the female customer who throws her drink in the staff members face while walking out of the bar. We would like to emphasise that this is a form of assault!

“This is the same woman that has decided to go viral claiming this was an unprovoked attack. She then proceeds to physically attack our member of staff, alongside the male picking a chair up and attempting to hit another member of staff with it.

"Once the female customer exists the bar she too throws another chair back into the bar.

“We have nothing to hide or try to fabricate. If anyone would like to personally view the CCTV please do feel free to come along and ask.

“The verbal abuse that these customers subjected to 2 of our staff members. There were a number of witnesses that heard the vulgar language used against our staff which was outright unacceptable, disgusting and uncalled for. As all our valued customers know we do our best to ensure the safety, protection and integrity of our customers while providing a fun and enjoyable place to enjoy your holiday. We treat all our customers with the utmost respect.

“The police are fully aware of the whole situation and have viewed the CCTV themselves, they have requested that we do not post the video online which is what they also requested from the customers who have made these accusations.