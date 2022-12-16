Lancashire County Council and Fire Service offer up safe driving tips to avoid accidents over winter
Lancashire County Council has urged drivers to help its gritting teams by "parking responsibly" after they were faced with obstacles by poorly parked cars.
In a Facebook message, the council said that one of their drivers had been out and taken a photo last night (Thursday) as they were stopped by poorly parked cars while trying to negotiate one of our urban gritting routes. The spokesperson said: " Poor parking such as this means that parts of some routes may not be gritted, and treatment is delayed as the driver tries to find a way around and back onto their planned route. Help our gritting teams and park responsibly so gritters and emergency service vehicles can get through."
Winter driving advice
Before you set off:
Check the local weather forecast and traffic reports.
Plan your route, allow for extra travelling time and consider alternative routes.
Check your car battery, lights, indicators, windscreen wipers, washers and coolant level.
Make sure your windscreen and all windows are clear and unobstructed.
Make sure your tyres have the correct pressure and are in good condition with at least 3mm of tread.
Avoid travelling in severe weather conditions unless your journey is essential.
When you set off:
Keep a safe stopping distance. It can take 10 times longer to stop in ice and snow.
Avoid harsh braking and sudden acceleration as this could lead to skidding.
If visibility is poor during the day due to heavy rain, snow, fog or mist, use dipped headlights. If visibility is seriously reduced, use rear fog lights, but remember to turn them off when visibility improves so as to not dazzle other road users.
Drive in the highest gear possible in icy conditions to avoid wheel spin.
Do not drive in flooded areas or places where ice could be covering water.
Watch out for other road users who may be difficult to see.
Try your brakes after driving through deep water, braking lightly will help to dry them out.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service also offered up some winter driving advice. They said: "These wintery conditions have caused an increase in road accidents in Lancashire. When you drive, make sure you change your driving style to suit the road conditions. Use your dipped headlights. Slow down. Leave extra space to the car in front."