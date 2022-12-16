In a Facebook message, the council said that one of their drivers had been out and taken a photo last night (Thursday) as they were stopped by poorly parked cars while trying to negotiate one of our urban gritting routes. The spokesperson said: " Poor parking such as this means that parts of some routes may not be gritted, and treatment is delayed as the driver tries to find a way around and back onto their planned route. Help our gritting teams and park responsibly so gritters and emergency service vehicles can get through."

Winter driving advice

Before you set off:

Check the local weather forecast and traffic reports.

Plan your route, allow for extra travelling time and consider alternative routes.

Check your car battery, lights, indicators, windscreen wipers, washers and coolant level.

Make sure your windscreen and all windows are clear and unobstructed.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue shared this picture on their Facebook page and urged motorists to travel safe

Make sure your tyres have the correct pressure and are in good condition with at least 3mm of tread.

Avoid travelling in severe weather conditions unless your journey is essential.

When you set off:

Keep a safe stopping distance. It can take 10 times longer to stop in ice and snow.

Avoid harsh braking and sudden acceleration as this could lead to skidding.

If visibility is poor during the day due to heavy rain, snow, fog or mist, use dipped headlights. If visibility is seriously reduced, use rear fog lights, but remember to turn them off when visibility improves so as to not dazzle other road users.

Drive in the highest gear possible in icy conditions to avoid wheel spin.

Do not drive in flooded areas or places where ice could be covering water.

Watch out for other road users who may be difficult to see.

Try your brakes after driving through deep water, braking lightly will help to dry them out.

