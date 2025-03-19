A critically acclaimed Lancashire comedian has launched his highly anticipated debut solo show and it’s coming to a theatre in Lancashire later this month

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fylde Coast based comedian Phil Walker is bringing his debut solo show ‘Happy Bunny’ to various theatres across the North of England - including a show in Chorley- , Hertfordshire, Wales and the Midlands.

Promoters say Phil’s ‘Happy Bunny’ tour promises to be “an evening filled with laughter, sharp observations, and relatable humour, with hs warm personality and quick-fire delivery ensuring a comedy experience that is both engaging and unforgettable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is Phil Walker?

Hailing from a family of entertainment royalty, Phil was destined for the spotlight as his father, Roy Walker, is the iconic host of the classic TV game show ‘Catchphrase’.

Phil himself has been a stalwart of the comedy scene for over three decades, captivating audiences with his sharp wit, engaging storytelling, and infectious energy.

submit

Career highlights include receiving The City Life Comedian of the Year Award, being crowned the Wilkinson Sword Cutting Edge of Comedy regional winner and becoming an Edinburgh Festival Finalist.

As well as perfmorning in over 20 productions to date, Phil has supported various other stars including comedy great Jason Manford on his ‘Like me’ tour andlegendary music icon Frankie Valli on his 2022 UK Tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his career, Phil also has shown unwavering support for the armed forces, entertaining over 4,000 troops during two tours in war-torn Afghanistan, as well as performing in Kosovo, Kuwait, Bosnia, Germany, and the Falkland Islands.

Beyond touring, Phil runs his own successful comedy club, “Woofers”, in Lytham where he showcases the finest new and established talents from the comedy circuit, contributing significantly to the vibrant UK comedy scene.

His career has also seen him on an array of Television shows including, Talking Telephone Numbers (ITV1), Live at Jongleurs (Paramount), The Big Stage (Channel 5) and Today with Des & Mel (ITV1).

When not performing family man Phil is busy raising money for charities including running the Manchester Marathon for MIND, cycling Tower to Tower and Coast to Coast for Brian House Hospice and The Comedians Benevolent Fund, whilst his debut children’s book "The Snots" was voted into the top 100 friendship books of all time by the Book Authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is Phil performing in Lancashire?

Phil’s Happy Bunny tour comes to Chorley Theatre on Saturday, March 29.

The show runs between 8:00pm and 10:00pm.

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets are on sale now and you can book tickets directly from Phil’s website at www.philwalkercomedy.com

You can also contact your local venue’s box office for more information.

Tickets for Phil’s Chorley show can be found here and they cost £15.