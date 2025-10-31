Why do we celebrate Halloween?

Lancashire celebrities in last year's Halloween costumes including Charlotte Dawson & Christine McGuinness

Halloween is the perfect excuse for us adults to get into our fancy dress on and celebrities are no different.

Ahead of tonight’s spooky festivities, we thought we’d take a look at how our local stars dressed for the occasion last Halloween.

Some of their chosen costumes are quite frankly terrifying, others are funny, and some are definitely more on the sexy side...

So take a look a look below at nine of the best Halloween costumes from our Lancashire celebrities.

Who knows, you might even get some last minute inspiration for tonight?!

Take a look at what some of our local stars went as last night

1. Lancashire celebs in Halloween costumes

Take a look at what some of our local stars went as last night

Charlotte dressed up as man this year

2. Charlotte Dawson

Charlotte dressed up as man this year

But she then went trick-or-treating dressed as a pumpkin to match her boys

3. Charlotte Dawson (2)

But she then went trick-or-treating dressed as a pumpkin to match her boys

Christine captioned this picture with "Devilicious" but that red dress is definitely more sexy than scary!

4. Christine McGuinness

Christine captioned this picture with "Devilicious" but that red dress is definitely more sexy than scary!

Paris was a demented pumpking whilst her children showed off a whole range of costumes

5. Paris Fury

Paris was a demented pumpking whilst her children showed off a whole range of costumes

Paris' brother-in-law was then frightening as Freddy Krueger

6. Tommy Fury

Paris' brother-in-law was then frightening as Freddy Krueger

