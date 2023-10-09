Lancashire Care Home on the move

I They have pledged to complete a sponsored walk from Leyland to Blackpool on October 14 to raise funds for the residents' wellbeing. to be able to get an interactive dementia tablet.The walk is set to begin at 11am from Macdonalds located in Leyland, and will end at the iconic Blackpool Tower. The 20-mile journey is sure to be a test of endurance and determination.The nursing home's team includes carers, nurses, and administrative staff, all of whom are dedicated to improving the quality of life of their residents. Their aim is to raise awareness about the importance of mental activity for the elderly and to raise funds to provide additional activities and amenities for the residents of the residential and nursing home.The residents of Croston Park Nursing Home are thrilled to know that the staff are going such great lengths for them to get the new activity. The sponsored walk has already received an overwhelming response from friends, family, and well-wishers. The staff members have been overwhelmed by the support, and they hope to reach their target of £3,000 to provide extra facilities and amenities at the nursing home.The team urges everyone to support their cause and contribute generously to help improve the lives of the residents at Croston Park Nursing Home. This sponsored walk is not only a fantastic idea to raise funds, but it also highlights the dedication and passion of the staff who work there.