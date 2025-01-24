Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Sunday Times Tax List 2025 has been revealed and a Lancashire businessman has been named one of the highest paying taxpayers in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 100 wealthy individuals or families revealed in this year’s Sunday Times Tax List were liable for a total of £4.985 billion of UK tax last year — 7 per cent less than the year before.

The seventh edition of the Tax List — released as millions of people race to meet the self-assessment deadline at the end of January — features figures from the worlds of music and arts, high finance and the high street, as well as billionaire aristocrats and rags-to-riches entrepreneurs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Included in the top 10 highest paying taxpayers is even a businessman from Lancashire.

Who is this Lancashire businessman?

Tom Morris and his family have been named as the 10th highest paying taxpayers in the UK- paying £149.2 million in tax in 2024.

Now a resident of Lytham St Annes, Tom Morris founded Home Bargains back in 1976 in his hometown of Liverpool.

Thomas Joseph Morris, 70, is a British billionaire businessman and the founder of retail chain Home Bargains.

Home Bargains is now one of the UK’s most successful retailers, boasting more than 600 stores across the UK and employing over 27,000 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is reported that Home Bargain’s is now worth £5 billion whilst Lytham resident Tom, 70, holds an additional £170 million in personal wealth.

Who else made up the top 20?

You can see the full top 20 taxpayers in Britain 2025 below, including how much they paid, details about them and where their standings rate this year compared to last year.

Name Wealth category Tax paid (£m) Region 1 -riser Sir Chris Hohn (riser) Hedge fund 339.5 London 2 -riser Fred and Peter Done and family Gambling 273.4 Northwest 3 -faller Denise, John and Peter Coates Gambling 264 Midlands 4 -riser Stephen Rubin and family Sportswear 208.9 London 5 -new entry Mark and Lindy O'Hare Financial trading 204 London 6 -faller Alex Gerko Financial data 202.2 London 7 -riser Mike Ashley Sports equipment and fashion 198.2 Midlands 8 -riser Sir Tim Martin Pubs 170 Southeast 9 -riser The Weston family Retail 151.8 London 10 -riser Tom Morris and family Retail 149.2 Northwest 11 -riser Lord Bamford and family Construction equipment 121.3 Midlands 12 -riser Glenn Gordon and family Distilling 113.3 Scotland 13 -riser Dame Mary and Douglas Perkins and family Opticians 108 Southwest 14 -riser John Timpson and family Retail 104.6 Northwest 15 -faller Sir James Dyson and family Technology 103 Southwest 16 -riser Leonie Schroder and family Finance 85.7 London 17 -faller John Bloor Housebuilding and motorbikes 85.6 Midlands 18 -faller Lady Philomena Clark and family Car sales 74.2 Scotland 19 -riser John Murphy and family Construction and property 65.1 London 20 -riser Sir Will Adderley and family Home furnishings 58.1 Midlands

Read More University of Central Lancashire rises 10 places in national league table

What has been said about the tax list?

Robert Watts, who compiled The Sunday Times Tax List, said: “This year’s Tax List poses further questions for Rachel Reeves and her Treasury team. We found our 100 biggest taxpayers together contributed 7% less than in 2024.

“This was largely because many companies owned by the super rich performed less well while the economy was sluggish. Less than half of the people in our 2025 Tax List were found to be contributing more in this year’s rankings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our research continues to highlight the family-owned businesses and other unheralded heroes each year quietly contributing tens of millions of pounds of tax to fund our schools, hospitals and other public services.

“We often find that it’s not the owners of tech firms and other high-profile businesses who contribute the most. This year the Tax List includes entrepreneurs and families behind companies selling pasties, pet food and pillows.”

You can read the full guide here: www.thetimes.com/business-money/money/article/tax-list-2025-uk-biggest-taxpayers