Lancashire artist Jamie commissioned to create artwork to celebrate Queen's 70 years on throne

Artist Jaymie Holman

Taking inspiration from the Lancashire industrialists and philanthropists of the past, Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for Lancashire Lord Shuttleworth and a collective of local business leaders and cultural professionals have come together to commission the new artwork which celebrates this extraordinary moment in our civic history.

Lord Shuttleworth said: “Her Majesty the Queens platinum jubilee is a unique historical occasion that allows us as her subjects an opportunity to express our thanks for 70 years of continuous service to the nation.

“Not only has it provided great constitutional stability but also defined our nation to the world. The commissioning of this great artwork will give the people of Lancashire a legacy to celebrate this major event.”

It was announced on Tuesday January 11 that Jamie Holman, an artist born and practicing in Lancashire, has been selected to create the artwork.

Jamie will record 70 people, all of whom are aged 70 and have been alive as long as the Queen has been on the throne. By recording their memories, he will produce a multi-channel soundscape installation that tells the story of the Queen’s reign and the diverse Lancastrian communities.

Jamie said: “As an artist I’ve found myself interrogating history through the lens of personal narratives, whether that’s through my now personal ancestry, or a unique story of an individual who has stood against the odds.

“I find ways to tell that story or question the beliefs an era has left as a legacy. Often my work explores working class stories, so this is a totally new venture for me, but I’ll apply the same logic to this commission. I want to make this a capsule of more than our monarch’s 70 years - but for 70 years of her people.”