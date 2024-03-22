Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chorley actor Joe Gilgun has bagged himself a BAFTA nomination this year for his role in the popular Sky comedy show Brassic.

The 40-year-old, who plays the show's lead character Vincent "Vinnie" O'Neill, has been nominated in the 'Male Comedy Performance' category and will be up against five others, including the well known Scottish actor David Tennant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the fourth time that Joe has been nominated in this category for his role in Brassic, having recevied nominations in 2021, 2022 and 2023- here's hoping that 2024 will see a win!

What is Brassic?

Co-created by Joe and BAFTA-winning writer Danny Brocklehurst, Brassic is a comedy show based on Joe’s experiences of living with bipolar disorder in his home town, with the show’s fictional town of Hawely being inspired by Chorley. The show follows Vinnie and his fellow working-class friends as they find unconventional ways to win at life in northern suburbia.

Brassic has had five series so far and has been nominated for eight television awards, winning another two. A sixth series has also been confirmed.

Lancashire actor Joseph Gilgun has been nominated in the 'Best Male Comedy Performance' category at the BAFTAs for his role in Brassic (right: scene from show, credit Sky).

Have any other Lancashire stars been nominated?

Burnley born actor Lee Ingleby also stars as in the BBC show The Long Shadow which has received five nominations in total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Long Shadow was about one of the country’s most notorious killers - the Yorkshire Ripper - and 48-year-old Lee played DCS Jim Hobson, the second detective chief superintendent to head up the case.

The BAFTA Television Awards will be hosted by Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan and take place on Sunday May 12.

Take a look at the full list of BAFTA nominations

Leading Actor

Brian Cox, Succession - HBO/ Sky Atlantic

Dominic West, The Crown - Netflix

Kane Robinson, Top Boy - Netlix

Paapa Essiedu, The Lazarus Project - Sky Max

Steve Coogan, The Reckoning - BBC One

Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment - BBC One

Leading Actress

Anjana Vasan, Demon 79 (Black Mirror) - Netflix

Anne Reid, The Sixth Commandment - BBC One

Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us - HBO/ Sky Atlantic

Helena Bonham Carter, Nolly - ITVX

Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley - BBC One

Sharon Horgan, Best Interests - BBC One

Top left: Sarah Lancashire in Happy Valley (credit BBC). Bottom left: Bella Ramsey (credit Netflix). Right: Helena Bonham Carter in Nolly (credit: ITV)

Supporting Actor

Amit Shah, Happy Valley - BBC One

Eanna Hardwicke, The Sixth Commandment - BBC One

Harris Dickinson, A Murder At The End Of The World - Disney+

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses - Apple TV+

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession - HBO/Sky Atlantic

Salim Daw, The Crown - Netflix

Supporting Actress

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown - Netflix

Harriet Walter, Succession - HBO/ Sky Atlantic

Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy - Netflix

Lesley Manville, The Crown - Netflix

Nico Parker, The Last Of Us - HBO/ Sky Atlantic

Siobhan Finneran, Happy Valley - BBC One

Comedy Entertainment

The Graham Norton Show - BBC One

Late Night Lycett - Channel 4

Rob & Romesh Vs - Sky Max

Would I Lie To You? - BBC One

Male Comedy Performance

Adjani Salmon, Dreaming Whilst Black - BBC Three

David Tennant, Good Omens - Prime

Hammed Animashaun, Black Ops - BBC One

Jamie Demetriou, A Whole Lifetime With Jamie Demetriou - Netflix

Joseph Gilgun, Brassic - Sky Max

Mawaan Rizwan, Juice - BBC Three

Left: David Tennant (credit Getty). Top right: Hammed Animashaun in Black Ops (credit BBC). Bottom right: Adjani Salmon in Dreaming Whilst Black (credit BBC)

Female Comedy Performance

Bridget Christie, The Change - Channel 4

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Black Ops - BBC One

Máiréad Tyers, Extraordinary - Disney+

Roisin Gallagher, The Lovers - Sky Atlantic

Sofia Oxenham, Extraordinary - Disney+

Taj Atwal, Hullraisers - Channel 4

Current Affairs

Inside Russia: Traitors And Heroes (Storyville) - BBC Four

Putin Vs The West - BBC Two

Russell Brand: In Plain Sight (Dispatches) - Channel 4

The Shamima Begum Story (This World) - BBC Two

Daytime

Loose Women and Men production team - ITV

Lorraine - ITV

Make It At Market - BBC One

Scam Interceptors - BBC One

Drama Series

The Gold - BBC One

Happy Valley - BBC One

Slow Horses - Apple TV+

Top Boy - Netflix

Entertainment

Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas - Apple TV+

Later... With Jools Holland - BBC Two

Michael Mcintyre's Big Show - BBC One

Strictly Come Dancing - BBC One

Read More Ekin-Su's follower count soars on Instagram despite early Celebrity Big Brother exit

Entertainment Performance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! - ITV

Big Zuu, Big Zuu's Big Eats - Dave

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show - BBC One

Hannah Waddingham, The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 - BBC One

Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett - Channel 4

Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, Rob & Romesh Vs - Sky Max

International

The Bear - Disney+

Beef - Netflix

Class Act - Netflix

The Last Of Us - HBO/ Sky Atlantic

Love & Death - ITVX

Succession - HBO/ Sky Atlantic

Factual Entertainment

Celebrity Race Across The World - BBC One

The Dog House - Channel 4

Endurance: Race To The Pole - Channel 5

Portrait Artist Of The Year - Sky Arts

Live Event Coverage

The Coronation Concert - BBC One

Eurovision Song Contest 2023 - BBC One

Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance - BBC One

Short Form

Mobility - BBC Three

The Skewer: Three Twisted Years - BBC iPlayer

Stealing Ukraine's Children: Inside Russia's Camps - Vice News

Where It Ends - BBC Three

Limited Drama

Best Interests - BBC One

Demon 79 (Black Mirror) - Netflix

The Long Shadow - ITV

The Sixth Commandment - BBC One

Toby Jones as DCS Dennis Hoban and Lee Ingleby as DCS Jim Hobson in The Long Shadow. Picture: ITV

Factual Series

Dublin Narcos - Sky Documentaries

Evacuation - Channel 4 Lockerbie - Sky Documentaries

Once Upon A Time In Northern Ireland - BBC Two

Single Documentary

David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived - Sky Documentaries

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family - ITV Hatton - Sky Crime

Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man Of Paris - Netflix

News Coverage

Channel 4 News: Inside Gaza: Israel And Hamas At War - Channel 4

Sky News: Inside Myanmar - The Hidden War - Sky News

Sky News: Israel-Hamas War - Sky News

Reality TV

Banged Up - Channel 4

Married At First Sight - E4

My Mum, Your Dad - ITV

Squid Game: The Challenge - Netflix

Scripted Comedy

Big Boys - Channel 4

Dreaming Whilst Black - BBC Three

Extraordinary - Disney+

Such Brave Girls - BBC Three

TV Soap

Casualty BBC One

EastEnders BBC One

Emmerdale ITV

Specialist Factual

Chimp Empire - Netflix

The Enfield Poltergeist - Apple TV+

Forced Out - Sky Documentaries

White Nanny, Black Child - Channel 5

Sports Coverage

Cheltenham Festival Day One - ITV

MOTD Live: FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 - BBC One

Wimbledon 2023 Men's Final - BBC One

Memorable Moment (voted for by the public)

David teases Victoria about her 'working class' upbringing in Beckham - Netflix

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ncuti Gatwa revealed as the 15th doctor in Doctor Who - BBC One

Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce's final kitchen showdown in Happy Valley - BBC One

Bill and Frank's story in The Last Of Us - HBO/ Sky Atlantic

Thirteen-year old Lucy stuns commuters with jaw dropping piano performance in The Piano - Channel 4