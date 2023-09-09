Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner was in Blackpool today (Saturday September 9) and pledged better things for the resort.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On her first official engagement in her new role of Shadow Levelling-Up Secretary, she rolled into town on her ‘battle bus’, on which she is travelling across the country in a bid to get Labour’s message across.

Blackpool is seen as a key marginal seat to target in the next General Election, with the party hoping to oust Conservative Paul Maynard in the new Blackpool North and Fleetwood seat, and Benton in Blackpool South.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Angela Rayner, Deputy Leader of the Labour Party makes a visit to Blackpool. Photo: Dave Nelson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was accompanied by Chris Webb, the prospective parliamentary candidate for Blackpool South

The bus parked up on the seafront opposite Blackpool Tower, where it was met by a group of local party members, including Coun Lynne Williams the leader of Blackpool Council, and supporters.

Ms Rayner, who grew up in Stockport and said she had been a regular visitor to Blackpool throughout her life, said: "The battle bus is about showing that Labour is here and we're going to change the country for the better.

“Everyone feels like it’s been managed decline, it’s Broken Britain at the moment, nothing is working.

Labour's Angela Rayner in front of the battle bus

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re on the promenade here and can see the regeneration that’s gone on in Blackpool and it’s great.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But take a walk 10 minute up the road and you can see that the housing stock here needs improving, you can see the anti-social behaviour, crime and substance abuse, people with mental health problems not getting the support they need.

"They need skilled jobs which pay decent wages, so they can get on the housing ladder and live in areas where they can raise their families