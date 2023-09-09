News you can trust since 1873
Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner pledges better things for Blackpool as she rolls in on battle bus

Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner was in Blackpool today (Saturday September 9) and pledged better things for the resort.
By Richard Hunt
Published 9th Sep 2023, 18:01 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2023, 18:03 BST
On her first official engagement in her new role of Shadow Levelling-Up Secretary, she rolled into town on her ‘battle bus’, on which she is travelling across the country in a bid to get Labour’s message across.

Blackpool is seen as a key marginal seat to target in the next General Election, with the party hoping to oust Conservative Paul Maynard in the new Blackpool North and Fleetwood seat, and Benton in Blackpool South.

Angela Rayner, Deputy Leader of the Labour Party makes a visit to Blackpool. Photo: Dave NelsonAngela Rayner, Deputy Leader of the Labour Party makes a visit to Blackpool. Photo: Dave Nelson
She was accompanied by Chris Webb, the prospective parliamentary candidate for Blackpool South

The bus parked up on the seafront opposite Blackpool Tower, where it was met by a group of local party members, including Coun Lynne Williams the leader of Blackpool Council, and supporters.

Ms Rayner, who grew up in Stockport and said she had been a regular visitor to Blackpool throughout her life, said: "The battle bus is about showing that Labour is here and we're going to change the country for the better.

“Everyone feels like it’s been managed decline, it’s Broken Britain at the moment, nothing is working.

Labour's Angela Rayner in front of the battle busLabour's Angela Rayner in front of the battle bus
"We’re on the promenade here and can see the regeneration that’s gone on in Blackpool and it’s great.

“But take a walk 10 minute up the road and you can see that the housing stock here needs improving, you can see the anti-social behaviour, crime and substance abuse, people with mental health problems not getting the support they need.

"They need skilled jobs which pay decent wages, so they can get on the housing ladder and live in areas where they can raise their families

"That’s what Labour needs to do for Blackpool, it’s an absolute little gem, it just needs the opportunity to shine.”

