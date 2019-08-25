Knott End was just the beginning for Martin Coggin and Natalie Dugan

Their local pub in Knott End was where it all began for Over Wyre couple Martin Coggin and Natalie Dugan.

After that first meeting, romance blossomed before Martin, who has his own electrical business, proposed in a restaurant in Paphos, Cyprus.

They lived with Natalie’s dad for a couple of years while they saved up for a house and moved into their Knott End home in 2017.

They tied the knot on July 5 at Bartle Hall in the Balmoral Suite, before a lovely reception with all their friends and family.

As Natalie’s mum and dad have both passed away, her auntie took the honours to give her away. After the ceremony their two dogs joined them for photos.

Natalie, 26, who has her own cleaning business, said: “It was lovely to see our dogs and in the evening we were dancing to I Want to Break Free with hoovers!

“The whole day was just my dream wedding from start to finish, it was the best day of my life and nothing feels more amazing than being married to my best friend and soul mate.

“It was everything I wished for and more. I thought it would be a very emotional day without my parents there, which it was, but my Aunty did me proud and filled the role of mum, dad and aunty of the bride!

Martin, 33, added: “The day seemed to fly by, from morning nerves and what seemed like forever pacing up and down waiting to set off to the venue, then next thing we knew the night guests were arriving. The whole day was amazing though and I wouldn’t change a thing.

The best man did an amazing job as did the rest of the groomsmen and bridesmaids. Natalie looked absolutely stunning and I couldn’t imagine spending the rest of my days with anyone else.”