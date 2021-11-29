Kirkham's market switch-on format set to return

Market stalls all along the main Poulton Street were the centrepiece of the day, which culminated in a spectacular fireworks display after the festive lights came on as dusk descended.

In the meantime, Father Christmas and The Grinch mingled with the eager families attending and a host of entertainment added to what organisers felt was a wonderful atmosphere.

After strong overnight winds, the opening of the stalls was put back an hour but otherwise the day went ahead as planned, with the stalls protected from the elements by the building on either side of the street.

The new format proved a big hit in Kirkham

"It was ideal - and a really memorable day," said Heidi Hopkinson, chairman of Kirkham and Wesham Business Group and vice-chairman of the event organisers Lytham Christmas.

"We thought the market stalls idea was a better one than the conventional stage format this year for Covid safety reasons and it certainly proved a big hit.

"We are already thinking of repeating it next Christmas and it might well be back in a similar form at Easter.

"The market comes to the Market Square in town every month and is very popular but it struck us that ironically for a market town mentioned in the Domesday Book, Kirkham as far as we can tell has never previously market stalls along its main street and it went so well.

"It worked well for the shops and the response from the public was wonderful. After missing out on Christmas last year, everyone was so pleased to be involved in such an event."

