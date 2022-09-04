Kirkham and Rural Fylde Rotary’s Steam Fair: 12 pictures from a memorable weekend in the Fylde countryside
All manners of vehicles were on show at Kirkham and Rural Fylde Rotary’s Steam Fair.
By The Newsroom
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 4:47 pm
The event held at The Villa on Moss Side Lane, Wrea Green made its debut in 2021 and proved a big hit with visitors, raising thousands of pounds for local charities.
It’s return was held over two days, with visitors able to see steam vehicles, enjoy entertainment, shows, and hospitality alongside an array of stalls.
Vintage tractors, lorries, cars, motorbikes, Land Rovers, and stationary engines were all on display and there was a fun fair for families to enjoy.
