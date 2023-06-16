Footballer Ian Wright, fashion editor Dame Anna Wintour and author Ian McEwan are among the famous faces recognised in the King's first Birthday Honours list.

The highest awards went to Vogue editor-in-chief Dame Anna and Booker Prize-winning novelist McEwan, who were made Companions of Honour alongside Professor Sir John Bell, regius professor of medicine at the University of Oxford. In the showbiz world, Line Of Duty actress Vicky McClure, television presenter Davina McCall and veteran broadcaster Ken Bruce were made MBEs.

Meanwhile, former England and Arsenal footballer-turned-pundit Wright was made an OBE, while late author Sir Martin Amis was knighted a day before he died last month aged 73. McEwan told the PA news agency: "News of the honour, in a letter from the Cabinet Office, was a complete surprise and, naturally, I was delighted.

"I guess it amounts to a really good review. I'm now entering my 54th year of writing fiction. As all dedicated writers know, a literary life is not a career so much as a way of being. The task in hand, the novel one is trying to create, is always there, a constant and intimate companion.

"The writers who precede me in this award have long been companions too - Maugham, Greene, Larkin, Pinter, Margaret Atwood, Antonia Fraser, and my friend Salman Rushdie. Truly, a companionable honour." Bruce labelled the honour a "great surprise and privilege", while McCall said: "I can't believe it. It's a great honour and it really means a great deal."

Meanwhile, a number of people from Lancashire, have also been honoured. Lisa Anne Crausby, executive director of Star Academies, which runs schools across Preston and Blackpool, was honoured with an OBE.

John Child, managing director of Sandcastle Water Park, Blackpool

Also receiving an OBE were Chorley’s Alexandra Claire Johnson, co-found of Duchenne UK, and Preston’s Professor Helen Jane Marshall, vice-chancellor and chief executive officer of University of Salford. Meanwhile, Blackpool’s John Child has been awarded an MBE. The managing director at Sandcastle Waterpark was recognised for his services to tourism and people with disabilities.

Other Lancashire people to receive an MBE include Chorley’s Anthony Cooper, a volunteer at The Royal British Legion, Preston’s Paul Stuart Ethell, HR director at BAE Systems Submarines, and Andrew Kenneth Portersmith, chief executive of Music Stuff, also from Preston, for services to young people.

And Preston’s Rosalind Slinger, of the Pony Club, was also awarded an MBE for services to equestrianism and charity. Janine Smith. From Thornton Cleveleys, commercial and digital resilience manager at Department for Work and Pensions, was also awarded an MBE.