Blackpool will formally mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and accession of King Charles III with a proclamation ceremony at 3pm on Sunday, September 11.

It will take place in St John’s Square and coincide with similar ceremonies in towns and cities across the country following on from the national proclamation event, taking place at St James's Palace, London, on Saturday.

The short event gives an opportunity for the community to come together and will include words from the Mayor of Blackpool, Cllr Kathryn Benson.

An official announcement to mark the proclamation of the new Sovereign, King Charles III, will take place tomorrow at St John's Square (Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Will the Union Flag be at half-mast?

Flags are at half-mast during the national period of mourning, they will follow tradition by flying at full-mast for the national proclamation on Saturday, until shortly after Blackpool’s local proclamation on Sunday.

Everyone is welcome to attend, and flowers may be left in the designated area in front of St John’s Church - please remove any plastic wrapping before laying.

A separate ceremony will see the Mayor of Wyre proclaim the King's name and his accession on Monday, September 12, at 10am, at the front of the Civic Centre in Poulton.

The Queen on one of her many visits over the years

What did King Charles say about his mother?

Everyone is welcome to come along. The book of condolence at the Civic Centre will be available to sign afterwards and flowers may be left in the gardens at the front of the Civic Centre for anyone wishing to pay their respects.

The King has made a personal declaration on the death of his mother the Queen saying: “We owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example,

"I know how deeply you and the entire nation and I think I may say the whole world, sympathise with me in this irreparable loss we have all suffered.

"Her reign was unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion.

“Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life.”