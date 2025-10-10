A hair stylist has swapped the beauty parlour for boxing gloves to honour the memory of three loved ones.

Tammy Stanbridge, 40, will take the stage for her third charity boxing match this November and has begun her training.

Tammy, who lives in Fleetwood has already taken part in two Ultra White Collar Boxing (UWCB) events, cheered on by hundreds of supporters each time, to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support and Breast Cancer UK, both of which provide vital support to people living with cancer and fund ongoing research.

She took on her first boxing challenge last year after the heartbreaking loss of her nan, Betty, to pancreatic cancer in 2021, as well as her close friends, Stu Vaughan and John Davis, who also both died the same year from the disease.

Tammy Stanbridge, 40, is swapping the hair salon for the boxing ring in Blackpool | submitted

"I was very close to my nan and wanted to do something that would make her proud.” Tammy said. “She constantly encouraged me to push my limits, so I knew this would be the ultimate challenge and something she would truly admire.

“Both my nan and my friend Stu were supported by Macmillan, so supporting them through this felt like a clear choice. I know they would both be incredibly proud."

Tammy had attended boxing fitness classes in the past and really enjoyed them. She said: 'I first heard about UWCB at one of my fitness classes. It rang a bell because a friend had also taken part, and I was instantly intrigued - but at the time, I was too nervous to sign up.

“After losing my nan and close friends to cancer, though, I wanted to give back to a cause that means so much to me. I felt I needed to do something to help - to try and make a difference. That’s when I decided to challenge myself by signing up for a boxing match.”

Participants like Tammy are given the opportunity to take part in eight weeks of free professional boxing training at gyms, before showcasing their skills in front of hundreds of spectators.

For both contests, Tammy trained at Impact Boxing Gym under respected coaches Will Galloway and Jack Pemberton.

Reflecting on the experience, Tammy said: “My coaches were amazing and incredibly supportive. They made me feel comfortable and confident in what can sometimes feel like a male-dominated space.

“The training was tough at times and it pushed me beyond what I thought I was capable of. Every session made me stronger, both physically and mentally, and by the end I felt ready to step into the ring.”

During her matches Tammy was backed by a large crowd of family, friends, and loyal clients, all cheering her on from the sidelines.

“One of my friends who had lost his battle with cancer, John, had actually taken part in a UWCB fight a few years ago,” Tammy said.

“Even though he was unwell, he had offered to spar with me to help with my training, but we never got the chance. Sadly, he passed away from cancer earlier that month, so I carried one of his gloves into the ring to honor his memory.”

Talking about her first bout, which took place on 24th November 2024, Tammy said: "The fight was tough, but I managed to keep my composure and stick to my game plan," Tammy said.

"After three rounds, hearing my name called as the unanimous winner was just incredible. Winning the bout was the most uplifting feeling — I felt like my nan, Stu, and John were all looking down on me, cheering me on, and I was so proud of myself."

Driven by overwhelming support from her friends, family, and hair salon clients, Tammy raised more than £2,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support, earning the golden glove for top fundraiser of the night.

“Macmillan were brilliant and went above and beyond to support me,” Tammy said. “They sent out loads of free merchandise, including t-shirts, wristbands, and other fundraising materials, which really helped push my fundraising.”

Tammy enjoyed the experience and the chance to fundraise so much that she entered a second contest six months later, in May this year, this time raising money for Breast Cancer UK.

She said: “My decision to fundraise for Breast Cancer UK was because of my close friend, Nicole Parker, who was diagnosed with breast cancer, and I wanted to contribute to their ongoing support and research. Thankfully, with the operation and treatment, she is now doing well.”

Tammy trained at the same gym with the same trainers, and was equally positive about the experience: “Training the second time round, I definitely felt more confident starting out - Will and Jack really pushed me, making sure I was constantly improving. Their support and direction were truly inspiring.”

She described her second fight night as “equally amazing as the first.” Tammy added: “I had a really tough bout this time. I was up against my good friend, Sabrina, who I’d grown close to during training. She put up a great fight, and we were head-to-head throughout.”

“In the final round, she came out on top. I’m so proud of Sabrina for her win - especially as we’ve become such good friends.”

That night, Tammy raised just over £1,000 for Breast Cancer UK, which also earned her a second gold glove for being the top fundraiser of the evening.

Participants are asked to raise a minimum of £50 for their chosen charity - a target Tammy far surpassed, in both her events.

Reflecting on the experience of taking part in a boxing matches, Tammy described the experience as ‘surreal’. Each participant chooses a ‘walk-out’ song for their entrance, and she picked Iron Fist by Motörhead - a version that was actually edited by her late friend Stu.

"My nickname on the nights was 'Tammy the Ironfist Stanbridge' - my friends gave it to me because of my strength, determination, and, of course, my mean punch!"

“My family are absolutely delighted for me,” Tammy said. “ My experiences have been incredible and given me such a buzz - I couldn’t have been happier to have done it for such an important causes.”

Reflecting on her boxing journey, Tammy shared: “Boxing has completely changed my life. Not only have I lost weight and become much healthier, but it has also done wonders for my mental health. I’ve continued boxing and now train four times a week. I love feeling strong, and it keeps me inspired in my day-to-day life.

“The transformative experience of UWCB - from signing up to stepping into the ring - was honestly something I never believed I could achieve. I would recommend it to everyone and anyone!”

Tammy is about to start training for her third bout, which will take place in November. This time, she will be raising money for Prostate Cancer UK in support of her friend Samantha, whose father was recently diagnosed.

Looking ahead to her next fight, Tammy said, “I can’t wait to get back into training and push myself again. Every fight has been such a huge learning experience, and this one is for another cause that’s really close to my heart. I know it’s going to be tough, but I’m ready to give it everything I’ve got.”

Ultra Events, the company behind UWCB, has raised over £41 million for charity, with nearly £250,000 raised in Blackpool alone.

For anyone inspired by Tammy’s story to take part in Ultra White Collar Boxing, the next UWCB event in Blackpool takes place on 29 November with training beginning 6 October. More information can be found here: https://ultrawhitecollarboxing.co.uk/locations/blackpool/