Kind-hearted Blackpool youngster, aged eight, getting her lovely locks cut for charity

Maillie Reay-Pain is getting her hair cut and donating it to the charity the Little Princess Trust, which uses donations to make wigs for people who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment.

It is a cause close to her heart, as her nan and a very close family friend, one of which lost all her hair, survived the devastating disease.

Maillie, a pupil at the Gateway academy on Seymour Road, was also inspired by Anchorsholme youngster Isabelle Grundy, the six year old who is bravely battling High Risk Stage Four Neuroblastoma and needs treatment in America.

Donations are now starting to come in and Maillie is being supported by her parents, Charlotte and Chris, who have set up a new JustGiving page..

Her proud mum Charlotte Reay, 42, of Keswick Road, said: “Maillie’s hair is lovely but she told me she wanted to get it cut for this cause.

“She is donating about 20 inches to the charity, so quite a lot is coming off.

“Maillie heard about the Little Princess charity and she really wanted to help, especially after seeing our family friend lose her hair.

“I’m really proud that she wants to do this, it’s typical of her to be thinking of other people.”

Maillie, who also helps out at Blackpool Leisure Centre when a younger relative attends on alternative weekends, is due to have her hair cut this Saturday by Sharon Gilbert at Hair Razors salon on Grasmere Road.

It is not the first time Maillie has done this, as she donated her hair to the charity three years ago.

Local businesses have helped with donations so far and anyone who wants to help can visit the fundraising page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/charlotteelizabeth1979Since 2006, the Little Princess Trust has provided more than 12,000 wigs and have given grants totalling more than £15 million towards research projects focussed on finding more effective treatments for childhood cancers.

