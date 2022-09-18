Gabrielle Howson-Tax, from Blackpool, is in London supporting the lying-in-state ceremony of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 20-year-old has joined 120 Scout volunteers to assist the crowd of thousands of mourners who have queued to witness the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall.

The volunteers are on hand to help members of the public who have travelled to the capital to pay tribute to the Queen, the longest-serving monarch in British history.

Gabrielle Howson-Tax, 20, from Blackpool, is one of 120 Scout volunteers paying their respects and supporting the lying-in-state of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gabrielle, who is working towards her Queen’s Scout Award – which will now become the King’s Scout Award, is volunteering in shifts with the other Scouts in Victoria Tower Gardens to direct members of the public and keep them safe.

She said: “A lot of people want to pay their respects to Her Majesty and it’s an honour to be able to do my duty as a Scout to help people do this.

"It’s such an historic event, it’s a privilege to be able to play my part.”

The Scouts - aged between 18 and 25 from across the UK – have joined volunteers from Samaritans to offer help where it is needed.

Scout Volunteers from across the UK supporting Her Majesty the Queen’s lying-in-state

There has long been a special relationship between the Scouts and Her Majesty the Queen, with Scout volunteers supporting her coronation in 1953.

Throughout seven decades, the Queen encouraged Scouts to do their best and do their duty to help other people.

Those joining the Scouts promise to do their duty to the Queen and follow in her selfless service.

The highest award in Scouting was the Queen’s Scout Award, where young people followed Her Majesty’s example of community, kindness and duty to the country.

The Queen’s Scout Award was awarded for service to others and skills development.

This honour is achieved by young people aged between 16 and 25 who have completed a range of challenges, which includes service to their community, completing an expedition in wild country, and undertaking a five-day residential project.