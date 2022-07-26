Kiena Dawes, 23, from Lytham St Annes, died on a stretch of track close to Garstang and leaves behind her nine-month-old daughter, Marnie.

Young mum Kiena, who was from St Annes but was living in Fleetwood, went missing on Friday and brother Kynan posted an urgent plea on social media for help to find her.

Hours later there were reports of a person being struck by a train on the line at Garstang shortly after 1pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kiena Dawes, 23, with her daughter Marnie, who is now 9-months-old

After learning of his sister’s death, Kynan shared the devastating news on Facebook: "Kiena was in such a bad place in her head. She took the decision to end what was an awful battle in her life."

He added: "We love you more than words can ever say! I’m going to miss you more than you’ll ever have known. And you will be remembered by everyone. I’ll make sure your baby girl will be looked after and grow up to know how perfect you really was."

Well-wishers have left hundreds of floral tribute next to railings in Carlyle Avenue, Blackpool, opposite the home of Kiena's mum. You can view the flowers and tribute here.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to support her daughter Marnie. You can donate here.

Kiena and her daughter Marnie

Tributes to a ‘beautiful soul’

Kiena’s friends are still coming to terms with the news of her tragic death and have shared some heartbreaking tributes in her memory.

Mollie Butcher wrote on Facebook: “I don’t have any words to say on here … Rest in paradise my angel you are back with your dad where you wanted to be.”

Friends Kirst Marie, Faye Hanlon and Lucy Hann said: “Kiena Dawes, I hope you’re seeing this wherever you are!!! Me and Lucy have FINALLY met your mini you and wow, she really is all you Kinykins.

Floral tributes to Kiena Dawes outside her mum's house in Carlyle Avenue, Blackpool

"Absolute double!! She is beautiful inside and out just like you. She has the same light you do, which is no surprise. Her smile gives me the same feeling yours did, just full of love and warmth.

“No one will never let her not know how amazing you truly are. You will live on forever in memories, our hearts and in your beautiful little girl.”

Natasha Benson added: “Been trying to process the passing of this beautiful soul. Words can’t begin to describe what a truly beautiful human you are!

"I’m so grateful of all the memories we shared! Your infectious smile will stay with me. My heart is hurting. Rest in paradise with your wonderful dad.”

Hundreds of floral tributes have been left in memory of Kiena Dawes outside her mum's house in Carlyle Avenue, Blackpool

Sharing a wonderful video of Kiena singing, her friend Lisa King said: “Voice of an angel now you’re a real angel, rest in peace Kiena Dawes so sorry to hear the news. Thoughts and prayers are with your family and friends.. Sleep tight..x”

Jack Pope said: “This is a very hard post to write.. what a person, what a friend, my heart goes out to you Kiena, you were one of the strongest people I know and I know full well Marnie will be in the best of hands with Kynan.

“Biggest shock to date, I’m thinking of all the Dawes family. Rest in peace. Gone but will definitely never be forgotten.”

“Life is so cruel & the world can be a hard place,” added Chloé Franklin.

"It was a pleasure to have known you. The beautiful, funny and all round lovely girl you were & will always be known for.

“My heart breaks for your family, close friends & precious baby girl. You will be so sadly missed by so many.”

Savannah Norton said: “What an amazing young lady you were. I remember us in our cool Adidas jackets thinking we were the bees knees at beat night every week.

“I will never forget how you always smiled and was the life of the party. Fly high girl, at peace with your dad.”

Former workmate Sharon Bailey added: “Absolutely devastating. I had the pleasure of working alongside Kiena, she was the most beautiful kind, polite & respectful young lady.

"Beautiful inside and out with a wicked sense of humour. My heart hurts for her & her family and friends. A smile that lit the room... rest easy beautiful girl.”