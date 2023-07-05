Builder Chris Watkinson, 39, of Thornton, heads a household with two adults and four children and has been the family’s main wage earner, helping to pay for the mortgage.

But a long-standing kidney disease, IgA nephropathy (also known as Berger disease) has worsened to such a degree that he currently has just eight per cent kidney function.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result of this, he needs to undergo dialysis treatment every four hours and is desperately in need of a kidney transplant.

Chris and Anneka Watkinson are trying to raise £2,000 to help make life a little easier for their family whilst Chris is waiting for a kidney.

Self-employed Chris, who is married to ex-nurse Anneka, 36, was signed off sick from work two months ago and has no sick pay or critical illness cover.

And because of struggles to obtain a suitable benefit or ‘mortgage break’ – he says he and Anneka have reluctantly had to swallow their pride and and set up a crowdfund campaign to help them.

Chris and Anneka have been together for two-and-a-half years but were married just three months ago.

Chris and Anneka Watkinson and their family

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family includes Anneka’s two children, Lily, 12 and Alfie, 10, and Chris’ two daughters, Molly, 11 and Poppy, nine.

What is IgA nephropathy?

Advertisement Hide Ad

IgA nephropathy also known as Berger disease, is a kidney disease.

It occurs when a germ-fighting protein called immunoglobulin A (IgA) builds up in the kidneys.

This causes a type of swelling called inflammation that, over time, can make it harder for the kidneys to filter waste from the blood – and can cause serious damage to the kidneys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris has already had one kidney transplant when his mum was a donor, but this time his kidney function is deteriorating much more quickly.

We had to forget about pride

The couple are hoping to raise £2,000 and have so far reached just over £1,500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris, of Farnworth Road, said: "I want to raise awareness of how things are, because I am sure I am not the only person who has fallen through the safety net – and others may find it even harder.

“Setting up a GoFundMe page was the last thing either of us wanted to do, you really feel awkward about asking strangers for money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You know it’s something that some people are going to question.

"But people set up crowdfunding pages to get dance lessons for their daughters – we can’t afford to manage on a day-to day-basis at the moment, so I try and think about it being a real necessity.

"It’s been a harsh learning learning experience, to be honest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought I’d be able to claim PIP (Personal Independence Payment) because it helps people with a disability, but they say I don’t qualify because I am not disabled enough to reach the points tally – despite being pretty ill!

Advertisement Hide Ad

"PIP payments can lead to other benefits but that is shut to me now, so I’m trying to get by on Universal Credit and the payments are just paltry.

"The bank hasn’t helped – we raised the issue of a mortgage break – when I get the kidney transplant I’ll be able to work and make the extra payments, but they didn’t want to know,

“The cost of living is going through the roof and that is just when I find myself unable to work.

"If it wasn’t for help from family, we’d be in danger of going under but I can’t keep asking them – so we set up the GoFundMe page.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “The support we have had from complete strangers, on the crowdfund page, has been incredible.

"We’ve even been give a donation from someone living in Florida.

"The kindness of strangers really is amazing, we’re really thankful.”

Anneka, who is self employed and works in sales, said: "It’s out of our comfort zone to ask for help, let alone financial help – but maybe it could happen to anyone, they get ill and can’t work, but don’t quite qualify for the help they need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You realise why people turn to foodbanks-and how vital they are.”