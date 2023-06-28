Keith Lemon and Craig Revel Horwood spotted in a Blackpool gift store filming for ITV show Shopping With Keith Lemon
A seaside gift store owner got a surprise when two unlikely TV personalities popped in to film an episode of an ITV show in Blackpool.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 28th Jun 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read
Craig Revel Horwood was spotted walking along the prom, with TV presenter and comedian, Keith Lemon.
The pair went to Tower Gifts – opposite Central Pier, while filming for an episode of Shopping With Keith Lemon, season 4.
On the show, celebs discuss their spending habits and gossip about their lives.
They were also spotted at the waxworks and Gaietys karaoke bar.