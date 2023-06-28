News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’

Keith Lemon and Craig Revel Horwood spotted in a Blackpool gift store filming for ITV show Shopping With Keith Lemon

A seaside gift store owner got a surprise when two unlikely TV personalities popped in to film an episode of an ITV show in Blackpool.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 28th Jun 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read

Craig Revel Horwood was spotted walking along the prom, with TV presenter and comedian, Keith Lemon.

The pair went to Tower Gifts – opposite Central Pier, while filming for an episode of Shopping With Keith Lemon, season 4.

Read More
Blackpool’s answer to Lush: Bathbomb shop opens in resort
Craig Revel Horwood and Keith Lemon were filming at Tower Gifts in BlackpoolCraig Revel Horwood and Keith Lemon were filming at Tower Gifts in Blackpool
Craig Revel Horwood and Keith Lemon were filming at Tower Gifts in Blackpool
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On the show, celebs discuss their spending habits and gossip about their lives.

They were also spotted at the waxworks and Gaietys karaoke bar.

Craig Revel Horwood and Keith Lemon filming in BlackpoolCraig Revel Horwood and Keith Lemon filming in Blackpool
Craig Revel Horwood and Keith Lemon filming in Blackpool
Related topics:ITVBlackpoolCentral Pier