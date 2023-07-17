When is Katherine performing in Lancashire?

The Welsh superstar mezzo soprano is to headline an exclusive Last Night of The Proms concert, held on the grounds of the historic Lytham Hall on Sunday August 27.

Last Night of The Proms is a picnic proms-style event, presented by Lytham Festival organisers Cuffe and Taylor.

All money raised from Katherine’s concert will be donated to the continued restoration of Lytham Hall, with the previous two Proms concerts raising over £200,000.

The concert will mark a return to Lytham for Katherine, 43, as back in 2011 she also headlined the orginial Lytham Proms, held on Lytham Green.

What does Katherine say about her upcoming performance?

Katherine said: “I'm really looking forward to going back to Lytham because I did a concert there a good few years ago, but I remember it within all of the concerts over the years. Lytham was a standout memory for me because the crowd was just really epic, and I know that it's a beautiful setting. I've got actually lots of friends that live in the area, and it's a really lovely bill how they’ve put this one together.

"It's all songs from West End musicals and Broadway, finishing with the Last Night of the Proms, and the outdoor concerts are some of my favourite shows because for me, growing up where I did, classical music wasn't always accessible, like I didn't see an opera or an orchestra until I was in my mid teens, and so I love that these outdoor festivals are the kinds of things where you can come along and get as into it, or be as casual as you'd like.

"There's no etiquette to follow like maybe going into a concert hall, these are just such lovely, relaxed events, and it's really nice as the performer to see people enjoying themselves in that way from the stage. We see people that come and they bring a table with a candelabra and a tablecloth, they bring a full meal picnic, and they dress up in ball gowns and tuxedos, and then you get people who just bring a little blacket and a bag of crisps and they'll come in their jeans – I love that people can make this kind of event, whatever they want.”

What will Katherine’s set be like?

For an hour’s set, Katherine will be performing a variety of well known musical theatre numbers alongside the orchestra, including favourites from The Greatest Showman, the Whitney Houston musical and plenty of Andrew Lloyd Webber tracks.

Katherine’s set will then end with a Last Night of the Proms segment, in which the audience get involved and help the performers sing classics such as Land of Hope and Glory and Rule Britannia.

Katherine commented: “It's actually a show that is packed, we can't squeeze any more into this, so I'm really looking forward to it and to seeing my friends that are on the bill – I think it's going to be a really lovely concert… there will be something for everybody.”

What does she say about the people of Lancashire?

As well as Lytham Proms, Katherine headlined at Hoghton Tower in 2014 and performed at the Preston Guild in 2012 so says she knows the crowds well.

Commenting on what it will be like returning to Lytham after over a decade, Katherine said: “If I go back there and my age was the only thing that changed, that would be awesome because like I said, it was an incredible setting, the audience were so up for it and so welcoming and just really fun.

"The number of concerts I do every year, and that’s over the last 20 years, for an audience to stand out in the way that I remember them from 12 years ago, must mean they were pretty spectacular.”

Katherine, who even has a friend that lives across the road from Lytham Hall, added: “I’ve performed in Lancashire a lot, I've got loads of friends there, and I've been to the area fairly recently for Songs of Praise, so it's always lovely to be able to come back!”

Who else is performing at Last Night of the Proms?

On the night, Katherine will be joined by West End star Danny Mac (Les Misérables, Legally Blonde, Wicked, Sunset Boulevard and Pretty Woman) – who many people also know from Hollyoaks and Strictly Come Dancing – as well as record-breaking West End and Broadway favourite John Owen-Jones – who Katherine says is a “dear friend” of hers and her husband’s favourite singer!

John is best known for his performances as Jean Valjean in Les Misérables (he remains the youngest actor in West End history to have played the role), as The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera (which he has performed almost 2000 times), and as Phil Hollinghurst in Great British Bake Off - The Musical, whilst he also appeared as special guest alongside headliner Alfie Boe at last year’s Proms concert.

Danny, John and other critically acclaimed West End performers, Louise Dearman (Wicked), Nicholas McLean (Wicked) and Classical Brit nominee Georgi Mottram, will be perfoming in the first half of the night, and then Katherine will come on for the second half.

What do the festival organisers say?

Lytham Festival co-founder Peter Taylor said: “We are delighted to welcome Katherine back to Lytham. Our Last Night of the Proms concert is always an exciting occasion and for the last two years we have enjoyed staging this event in the wonderful surroundings of Lytham Hall.

“It is also a pleasure to see John return and we look forward to welcoming Danny, Louise, Nicholas and Georgi. They are all incredibly talented individuals and we know this will be a very special evening in a magical setting.”

General manager Peter Anthony said: “We are absolutely delighted that once again Lytham Festival is bringing another world-renowned artist to our magnificent Lytham Hall.

“The money raised with the two previous Last Night of the Proms concerts has been incredible and is a great boost to support our ongoing projects. We now look forward to welcoming Katherine Jenkins for what will be a truly wonderful evening.”

Why should you by tickets?

As final note, Katherine said: “I actually remember the first time my mum took me to see classical music, and it was this type of outdoor concert, near Cardiff, and it really inspired me.

"With such a great orchestra for Last Night of the Proms, there will be loads of songs that classical music fans will love, but also if this is your first experience of something like this, then I know that the music will also be curated for people who may not know what they're coming to listen to but will be like ‘oh, I know this one’, so it's a good first experience for those who've never ventured into this genre of music before.”

Where can you buy tickets?