Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales has been seen in public for the first time since her cancer diagnosis.

After months of being away from public life after a cancer diagnosis earlier in the year, Princess Kate is making her first public appearance of the year today.

Kate has been pictured in the back of a car with her husband William the Prince of Wales, and their children Prince George of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales, heading to Buckingham Palace before the King's Birthday Parade, Trooping the Colour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives with Prince William, Prince of Wales and their children Prince George and Prince Louis of Wales to Buckingham Palace before the King's Birthday Parade "Trooping the Colour". (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ceremony of Trooping the Colour is believed to have first been performed during the reign of King Charles II, and since 1748 it has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign.

More than 1,500 parading soldiers and almost 300 horses are expected to take part.

The Princess, 42, released a new picture and statement on Friday in which she announced her intention to attend, but said, in regards to her treatment, that she was “not out of the woods yet” and that she still had good days and bad days.

Her nature of her cancer, which was discovered after planned abdominal surgery, has not been revealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the statement, Princess Kate said: "I'm looking forward to attending the King's Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.

"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty.

"Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal."