Kate Garraway reveals how Derek's death prompted her to sign up to Celebrity Traitors

Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway has revealed she signed up for Celebrity Traitors for some relief after ‘years of crying’.

TV presenter Kate, 58, is one of 18 other celebrities taking part in the first series of The Celebrity Triators which gets underway this evening (October 8).

Her return to reality TV comes after what has been a very turbulent time for the mum of two, who has previously competed in I’m a Celebrity and Strictly Come Dancing.

Kate had been married to Chorley born former lobbyist and political adviser Derek Draper for fifteen years before his death last year.

Derek fell seriously ill during the early part of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020 and spent 13 months in hospital before he was discharged.

The former Southlands High School and Runshaw College pupil sadly died on January 3 2024 aged 56 after suffering long-lasting symptoms from coronavirus.

Over the past year, Kate has been very open about the effect Derek’s illness and then death has had on the family’s wellbeing as well as their finanical situation.

Now, in a new interview with the BBC, conducted before she entered the iconic Traitors castle, Kate revealed that is partly the reason why she signed up for the hit show.

Kate said: “I’ve been through so many challenges over the last five years, I’ve faced a lot of actual life and death moments, and I’ve done a lot of crying over all that’s happened to our family. It’s all been so serious. So, this feels like a chance to have fun and make a little mischief playing in what I genuinely believe is the best game on TV”.

You can read Kate’s full interview below.

TV star Kate Garraway, the wife of the late Chorley political advisor Derek Draper, is competing in The Celebrity Traitors | BBC and Getty

Why have you decided to take part in The Celebrity Traitors?

“I heard the rumours of people taking part and I just thought, what an incredible experience to spend time with all those wonderful people as well as playing a really fascinating game.”

What will you bring to the game? Do you have a strategy?

“Not at all! I don't know whether going in with a strategy works. I’ve seen people try it in previous series and I think it can backfire. If I’ve got any strategy at all it’s to just go for it, enjoy every moment and make the most of the experience. When I watch it at home the mischievous part of me loves the idea of being a Traitor, especially as I don’t think anyone would suspect me, but the truth is that I'm dreadful at lying.

“I just know I couldn’t look someone in the eye at the Round Table and bare faced lie. I’m the sort of person who looks really guilty walking through customs even though I've got nothing to hide. So, I think I’ll probably be better as a Faithful as then I can just tell the truth. If I am a Traitor though, of course I'll give it my all.”

Are you good at spotting a liar?

“Well, I think I am. I can definitely tell when someone is hiding something when I’m interviewing them in my job. The Traitors is a fascinating game where even honest people revel in the idea of playing their fantasy self and of course there are some brilliant actors in there too. But also, because I’m so excited to meet such fabulous and famous people I may be fan-girling so much I won’t be able to step back and properly assess the situation like I do in ‘work mode’!”

How is your poker face?

“Well, I'm quite good at cards and I always win at Cluedo so read into that what you will!!!”

How are you feeling about the Missions?

“I’m a bit nervous about that. They're quite hardcore, aren't they? We’ll have to see what’s in store. I don’t know if I’ll have the skills or bravery required but I’m ready to throw myself into everything and do my best for the team with bucket loads of enthusiasm.”

Have you done anything to prepare?

“I hope I'm ready for it. For the missions I suspect it’ll be a bit like school PE lessons, and I probably won’t get picked first for the athletic stuff but unlike school you can’t get your mum to write a note to get you out of it!

“I’m a massive fan of the show and I've watched all the series. When I knew I was taking part I started to watch it all again and I saw it with a different eye. Then I started to get pretty nervous as it can get really brutal at the Round Table can’t it, so I just decided not to over analyse and go for it. Also, I love Claudia and have worked with her on other projects, so just know she will have me in fits of giggles and be so supportive of everyone - so that should get us through.

What would winning mean to you?

“Oh, it would be lovely, wouldn't it. Of course, it would be wonderful for the charities as well because they could do so much good with the prize pot. But to be honest I’m not even thinking about winning at the moment, it would just be great to stay in long enough to get the full Traitors experience.”