Karen's Diner: Anne Nolan faces abuse and is forced to dance at the Manchester branch of the world's rudest restaurant

The oldest Nolan sister got a shock when she went for a “lovely Sunday lunch” but instead found herself in Karen’s Diner, the rudest restaurant around...
By Aimee Seddon
Published 11th Jul 2023, 11:24 BST- 1 min read

Anne Nolan, 72, a former member of Blackpool group the Nolan Sisters says she will never forget her trip to the Manchester diner over the weekend.

Sharing a video of herself at the restaurant to Instagram on Sunday, Anne wrote: “I thought we were going for a lovely Sunday lunch, instead we went to @karensdinerofficial what a funny experience!! You have to take it with a pinch of salt, I certainly won’t be forgetting this meal xxx”

In the video, you can see the waitress ask Anne, and another poor customer named Sarah, to introduce themselves to the restaurant before getting them to perform a ‘grandma dance battle’ to the song ‘In The Mood’ by Glenn Miller.

Anne Nolan received a shock when she had lunch at Karen's Diner over the weekend. Both images: @annenolanofficial on InstagramAnne Nolan received a shock when she had lunch at Karen's Diner over the weekend. Both images: @annenolanofficial on Instagram
After parading around the diner, Anne is then invited to sing the Nolan’s song ‘I’m in the Mood for Dancing’, but not before the waitress turns to the crowd and says “You know the Coleen sister’s, she’s the s*** one!”

Anne then shared a second video to Instagram, showing her dancing seductively to ‘Pony’ by Ginuwine with the caption “As my brother Brian would say, “step away from the wine” such a funny day at @karensdinerofficial”

The second video ends with the waitress declaring “Anne, you’re officially the best Nolan!”

Anne visited the Karen's Diner in Prestwich, Manchester.Anne visited the Karen's Diner in Prestwich, Manchester.
Founded in Australia in 2021, Karen's Diner is a chain of restaurants in which customers are verbally abused by staff

Anne visited the Karen’s Diner in Prestwich, the next closest would be in Sheffield or Birmingham.

