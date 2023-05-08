Karen's Diner: 5 reasons why you should go the world's rudest restaurant when it comes to Blackpool
Karen’s Diner boasts it is the rudest restaurant chain in the world and now it is popping up in Blackpool – here are five reasons to give it a visit.
Blackpool will get literally get a taste of this phenomenon when Karen’s comes to town this summer.
Karen's Diner will be popping up in Blackpool from June 4 until July 16 2023 at Tiffany’s Hotel, North Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 1SA.
he company behind Karen’s Diners currently has multiple stores across Australia, the UK and America, including Perth, Sydney, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Melbourne, Birmingham (Grand Central), Manchester and Sheffield. Currently, scheduled cities include Isle of Man, Edinbugh, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Liverpool, Newcastle, Southampton, Bournemouth, Brighton to name a few.. but next up is Blackpool.
The diner, which prides itself on having the worst service in the world as part of its immersive experience, is heading to Blackpool on its mission to be rude to as many people as possible.
However, the chain insists there are five very good reasons to head there – and here’s why.