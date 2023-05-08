News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Major change to GP appointments set to affect millions
3 hours ago Sum 41 confirm they are breaking up after almost three decades
6 hours ago Big Help Out: Royal youngsters join day of volunteering for coronation
7 hours ago Car left dangling over canal as passenger escapes into water
8 hours ago Dogs shot dead and man tasered in street by Met Police
8 hours ago Met Office says when hot weather will hit after bank holiday washout

Karen's Diner: 5 reasons why you should go the world's rudest restaurant when it comes to Blackpool

Karen’s Diner boasts it is the rudest restaurant chain in the world and now it is popping up in Blackpool – here are five reasons to give it a visit.

By Richard Hunt
Published 8th May 2023, 19:10 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 19:19 BST

Blackpool will get literally get a taste of this phenomenon when Karen’s comes to town this summer.

Karen's Diner will be popping up in Blackpool from June 4 until July 16 2023 at Tiffany’s Hotel, North Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 1SA.

he company behind Karen’s Diners currently has multiple stores across Australia, the UK and America, including Perth, Sydney, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Melbourne, Birmingham (Grand Central), Manchester and Sheffield. Currently, scheduled cities include Isle of Man, Edinbugh, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Liverpool, Newcastle, Southampton, Bournemouth, Brighton to name a few.. but next up is Blackpool.

The diner, which prides itself on having the worst service in the world as part of its immersive experience, is heading to Blackpool on its mission to be rude to as many people as possible.

However, the chain insists there are five very good reasons to head there – and here’s why.

The menus are ever changing to make sure no one goes hungry, but the only thing that stays on the Karen's Diner menu permanently… KARMA!

1. 1) 5* Food, 1* Service

The menus are ever changing to make sure no one goes hungry, but the only thing that stays on the Karen's Diner menu permanently… KARMA! Photo: Third party

Photo Sales
When you’re inside Karen’s you really couldn’t care less about the outside world – from NHS strikes to rising heating bills, or the latest political scandal to ridiculous inflation… the only thing on your mind is SURVIVING!

2. 2) The Outside World is a distant blur

When you’re inside Karen’s you really couldn’t care less about the outside world – from NHS strikes to rising heating bills, or the latest political scandal to ridiculous inflation… the only thing on your mind is SURVIVING! Photo: Third party

Photo Sales
From Snoop Doggy Dog to Davina McCall and Eddie Hall to Ed Sheeran we give everyone the same level of service… just ask them!

3. 3) EVERYONE receives the same treatment…

From Snoop Doggy Dog to Davina McCall and Eddie Hall to Ed Sheeran we give everyone the same level of service… just ask them! Photo: Third party

Photo Sales
Who doesn’t want to see their friend or family member embarrassed in a room full of strangers… from crawling around on the floor and barking like a dog or finding the worst dressed person in the room. Is there really a better way to show someone what you REALLY think of them? – Don’t worry we’ll tell them for you!

4. 4) What better way to show someone what you think of them!

Who doesn’t want to see their friend or family member embarrassed in a room full of strangers… from crawling around on the floor and barking like a dog or finding the worst dressed person in the room. Is there really a better way to show someone what you REALLY think of them? – Don’t worry we’ll tell them for you! Photo: Third party

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:HotelAustraliaSheffield