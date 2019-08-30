Kandice Alexandria Marshall and Gemma Louise Makin tie the knot at The Wedding Chapel at Blackpool's Festival House

With a seafront setting at Blackpool’s Wedding Chapel at Festival House, Kandice Alexandria Marshall and Gemma Louise Makin tied the knot surrounded by their family and friends.



The Fleetwood couple met a long time ago and at the time Gemma was already in a relationship.

And Kandice, 44, moved on with another relationship for a further five years but she says that Gemma was always on her mind.

Kandice said: “I have been in love with her for years, then last August we got talking again and after thousands of text messages and late night calls we had a date.

“Gemma is shy so I kissed her first and I asked her to marry me after a month of being together as I knew it was meant to be.

“And luckily she said yes.

“We decided to get married on August 10 but her notice of marriage hadn’t come back in time so we had to settle for the 13th.”

Kandice is a full time carer and Gemma, 37, is out of work sick so money is tight.

But Kandice was determined that Gemma and Kandice’s older two boys looked smart.

“We went to Skopes at Infinity, Fleetwood and a lovely man called Graham measured them for their suits.

“He was amazing from start to finish and we have even become friends.”

Kandice wore a pink and white wedding dress and had her mum Helen Marshall with her on the day.

“Our friend Jackie Goodall made the cake and her husband did the DJ. And our friend Rachel Cooper’s very talented daughter, Charlie took photos.”

After the ceremony, celebrations continued at the the Conservative Club in Fleetwood and they hope to have a few days away at a later date.

Photos: Charlie Cooper

Venue credit: The Wedding Chapel, Promenade, Blackpool,FY1 1AP

Tel: 01253 477177 www.visitblackpool.com/weddings/

